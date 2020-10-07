MG Motor is all set to reveal the price of its fourth offering India - the Gloster SUV. The seven-seater vehicle, India’s first autonomous (Level 1) car, was unveiled last month and the bookings are open at a price of ₹1 lakh.

MG Motor is projecting the Gloster SUV in the premium luxury category, where it is likely take on some of the BMW, Mercedes cars as well as Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour or Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. Packed with features and a lot of space inside, the price of the Gloster SUV is most likely to be north of ₹35 lakh.

Gloster SUV is is a full-size SUV which is packed with features like leather seats, a large 12.3 inch infotainment screen in the centre with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, 12 speakers and 64 different colour options for ambient lighting. It also gets the brand's latest i-Smart 2.0 AI assistance technology with 3D maps and new apps.

MG is highlighting Gloster's numerous safety features which include first-in-segment Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) which, while not replacing human eye and driver vigilance, seeks to enhances driving experience and safety. MG underlines that while the driver will remain responsible for safe, vigilant, and attentive driving, the system will play an assistive role.





Powering the MG Gloster is a new, 2.0-litre, twin-turbo diesel engine that makes 218hp and 480Nm of torque. It gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a 4WD system with four off-road drive terrain modes - sand, rock, snow, mud. It also gets three drive modes - eco, sport and auto. The Gloster SUV will also have 19-inch wheels.

MG is openly calling out capabilities of established off-road champions like Toyota Prado and Mitsubishi Pajero, and is pitching Gloster as a capable challenger to these vehicles.

The Gloster was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. It is nothing but a rebranded Maxus D90 which sells in the Chinese market. It is also marketed as the LDV D90. For the uninitiated, Like MG, Maxus and LDV are also subsidiary brands of SAIC.

Gloster will be made available in four colours – Agate Red, Metal Black, Metal Ash and Warm White.