MG Motor India has introduced 'My MG Shield' - a personalized car ownership program for the Gloster SUV. MG says it is the first-of-its kind car ownership program that will be offered for its fourth product in India.

The Gloster SUV will be offered with a standard 3+3+3 package i.e. warranty of three years/100,000 kilometers, three years roadside assistance and three labour-free periodic services. Under the 'My MG Shield', the carmaker will further extend Rs. 50,000 to to Gloster owners to customize their ownership packager as per their requirements.

MG says the car ownership program aims to provide flexible after-sales needs with transparency in transactions. It offers 200+ combinations in warranty, road-side assistance (RSA), maintenance, residual value assurance, accessories, merchandize, among others. "The personalized and flexible ownership package helps customers choose their desired after-sales requirement depending on their preferences," said Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India.

MG will officially launch India’s first Autonomous Level 1 Premium SUV - the Gloster, on October 8. The company recently opened pre-bookings for the SUV for an amount of ₹1 lakh.

The Gloster is a ladder-frame large SUV which measures 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width, and 1,875 mm in height. Its wheelbase expands 2,950 mm in length. Powering the SUV is a new, 2.0-litre, twin-turbo diesel engine that makes 218hp and 480Nm of torque. It gets an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a 4WD system with four off-road drive terrain modes - sand, rock, snow, mud.

MG is openly challenging the capabilities of established off-road champions like Toyota Prado and Mitsubishi Pajero with its Gloster SUV.