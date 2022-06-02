HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mg Astor Suv Prices Hiked By Up To 40,000 On Select Variants

MG Astor SUV prices hiked by up to 40,000 on select variants

MG Motor had launched the Astor SUV, which offers segment-first ADAS features, at a starting price of 9.78 lakh (ex-showroom) back in October last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Jun 2022, 04:06 PM
MG Astor SUV is essentially the ICE counterpart of the MG ZS EV.
MG Astor SUV is essentially the ICE counterpart of the MG ZS EV.
MG Astor SUV is essentially the ICE counterpart of the MG ZS EV.
MG Astor SUV is essentially the ICE counterpart of the MG ZS EV.

MG Motor has hiked the price of its flagship compact SUV Astor within a year of its launch. The Astor SUV, which boasts about being the first SUV in its segment to offer Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Drive Assistance System, will now be available at a starting price of 10.28 lakh (ex-showroom). The hike in prices range between 30,000 to 40,000 depending on variants, and the new prices are applicable from this month.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹10 - 17.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

According to the new price list updated by the carmaker on its official website, the hike in price will mean the top-spec Astor SUV Savvy with 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol automatic will cost 18.13 lakh (ex-showroom). This variant has received the maximum price hike of 40,000. The Savvy CVT Red or CVT Ivory have received a price hike of 37,000.

Here is the look at the new prices of MG Astor SUV:

 StyleSuperSmartSharpSharp (O)
VTi-Tech (MT) 10.28 lakh 11.96 lakh 13.58 lakh 14.58 lakh 
VTi-Tech (CVT)  13.38 lakh 14.78 lakh 15.58 lakh

16.50 (Ivory)

16.60 (Sangria)

220 Turbo (AT)   16.48 lakh 17.40 lakh 18.13 lakh
     (All prices are ex showroom effective from June 1, 2022)

MG Motor offers the Astor SUV in India in five broad trims spread across 11 variants. The SUV is powered by either a 1.5-litre petrol engine or a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol unit. The larger engine is capable of churning out 110PS of power and offers 144Nm of torque. The turbocharged unit can generate maximum output of 140PS and 220Nm of maximum torque. Both the engines come mated to either a five-speed manual or a 6-speed CVT or automatic torque converter gearboxes.

The Astor SUV is the first in its segment to offer AI tech and ADAS features. MG offers over 80 connected car features for the Smart and Sharp variants of the Astor SUV. It also offers Autonomous Level 2 technology features as an optional package on the Sharp variant for the 220 Turbo AT and VTI-tech CVT transmission trims. Astor has 27 safety features as standard across all variants. This number goes up to 49 at the top end.

 

First Published Date: 02 Jun 2022, 04:06 PM IST
TAGS: Astor MG Astor MG Motor
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order
Gujarat Titans players with the IPL trophy after winning the final T20 cricket match of the Indian Premier League 2022.
Ather celebrates Gujarat Titans winning IPL 2022, draws comparisons to EV fight
BMW has officially introduced the new X1 facelift SUV. The new 2023 BMW X1 comes with a new design and features. 
In Pics: 2023 BMW X1 facelift SUV makes debut
Mercedes-AMG One stays true to the original Project One concept.
Mercedes-AMG One hypercar breaks ground with new technology: Key facts

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Representational image of rendered Creta N Line by SDESYN
Hyundai Creta N Line officially teased, likely to launch in India
The Benda BD300 has been launched in China at CNY 19,980 (approximately ₹2.32 lakh).
Benda BD300 cruiser bike launched with V-Twin engine, traction control
Mahindra has confirmed that Scorpio-N will also be offered with a 4x4 option.
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV petrol unit likely to be more powerful than diesel
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Maruti Suzuki to launch new Vitara Brezza on June 30
Maruti Suzuki to launch new Vitara Brezza on June 30
2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of June 16 launch
2022 Hyundai Venue listed on India website ahead of June 16 launch
Mercedes-Benz plans new MMA entry-level EV platform, launch likely in 2024
Mercedes-Benz plans new MMA entry-level EV platform, launch likely in 2024
MG Motor joins hands with Castrol, Jio-bp to set up EV charging network in India
MG Motor joins hands with Castrol, Jio-bp to set up EV charging network in India
Bentley teases sportier trim of Continental GT, Continental GTC with more power
Bentley teases sportier trim of Continental GT, Continental GTC with more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city