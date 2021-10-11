LIVE: New MG Astor Price in India, Features, Specifications, Images LIVE Updates2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2021, 11:28 AM IST
MG Astor SUV is set for its official India launch and will take on other newer players like Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, among others. All eyes would be on the Astor price in India as the car otherwise offers a number of features.
- Check out live and latest updates from MG Astor launch event.
MG Astor is gearing up for its official India launch today and there is much that the mid-size SUV has been promising in terms of technology-based features, plush cabin and drive capabilities. Astor is essentially the ZS EV but with two petrol engine options at its heart instead of an electric motor.
Similar Cars
Skoda New-octavia
Mg Zs-ev
Mg Hector
Mg Gloster
Mg Hector-plus
And yet, there are more differences promised to as the Astor looks to compete against a long list of rivals in the mid-size SUV space.
Astor will have a tough ask ahead of itself, not because it isn't a capable player in its own right, but because of a mile-long list of rivals. Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have a dominant position in the segment while Tata Harrier has also been faring well. Then are the newer players like Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun looking at creating some space as well.
What and how does MG Astor promise to mount a challenge and does it have what it takes to find takers?
Catch live and latest updates from the launch event of MG Astor:
*Astor will be the fifth launch from MG Motor India since its debut here back in 2019. The company offers Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and the Gloster as well.
*Astor boasts of several cutting-edge drive assistance systems as well as safety highlights. From lane-departure and lane-keep assist to Active Cruise Control and more, the Astor comes loaded to the brim to keep driver and passengers secure.
*Check out our tract-test review of MG Astor here:
* MG Astor benefits from a very premium cabin. There are three colour options for the upholstery while the quality of materials and the stitching is top-notch.
*MG's biggest fighting weapon has always been how technologically advanced its cars are in terms of features. The Astor is no different and is the first in its segment to offer autonomous level 2 driving technology, digital key technology, a personal Al assistant, among other highlights.
*Astor engine options: MG Motor has equipped the Astor with a 110PS/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS/220Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. There is no diesel offering. Transmission duties are handled by either a manual unit, a CVT or an automatic.
*Astor options on offer: MG Astor will be made available in as many as eight trims.