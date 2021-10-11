Home > Auto > Cars > LIVE: New MG Astor Price in India, Features, Specifications, Images LIVE Updates
MG Astor comes with two petrol engine options and with three transmission choices.
MG Astor comes with two petrol engine options and with three transmission choices.

LIVE: New MG Astor Price in India, Features, Specifications, Images LIVE Updates

2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2021, 11:28 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • MG Astor SUV is set for its official India launch and will take on other newer players like Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, among others. All eyes would be on the Astor price in India as the car otherwise offers a number of features.

  • Check out live and latest updates from MG Astor launch event.

MG Astor is gearing up for its official India launch today and there is  much that the mid-size SUV has been promising in terms of technology-based features, plush cabin and drive capabilities. Astor is essentially the ZS EV but with two petrol engine options at its heart instead of an electric motor.

Similar Cars

Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)

Skoda New-octavia

1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 25.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mg Zs-ev (HT Auto photo)

Mg Zs-ev

Electric|Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)

Mg Hector

1451 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 13.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)

Mg Gloster

1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mg Hector-plus (HT Auto photo)

Mg Hector-plus

1451 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

And yet, there are more differences promised to as the Astor looks to compete against a long list of rivals in the mid-size SUV space.

Astor will have a tough ask ahead of itself, not because it isn't a capable player in its own right, but because of a mile-long list of rivals. Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have a dominant position in the segment while Tata Harrier has also been faring well. Then are the newer players like Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun looking at creating some space as well.

What and how does MG Astor promise to mount a challenge and does it have what it takes to find takers? 

Catch live and latest updates from the launch event of MG Astor:

*Astor will be the fifth launch from MG Motor India since its debut here back in 2019. The company offers Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and the Gloster as well.

*Astor boasts of several cutting-edge drive assistance systems as well as safety highlights. From lane-departure and lane-keep assist to Active Cruise Control and more, the Astor comes loaded to the brim to keep driver and passengers secure.

*Check out our tract-test review of MG Astor here:

* MG Astor benefits from a very premium cabin. There are three colour options for the upholstery while the quality of materials and the stitching is top-notch.

The cabin of the Astor is quite plush with ample use of leather and soft-touch plastics.
The cabin of the Astor is quite plush with ample use of leather and soft-touch plastics.

*MG's biggest fighting weapon has always been how technologically advanced its cars are in terms of features. The Astor is no different and is the first in its segment to offer autonomous level 2 driving technology, digital key technology, a personal Al assistant, among other highlights.

The AI personal assistant inside MG Astor offers a number of greetings and understands commands in hinglish.
The AI personal assistant inside MG Astor offers a number of greetings and understands commands in hinglish. (HT Auto)

*Astor engine options: MG Motor has equipped the Astor with a 110PS/144Nm 1.5-litre petrol and a 140PS/220Nm 1.3-litre turbo-petrol. There is no diesel offering. Transmission duties are handled by either a manual unit, a CVT or an automatic.

*Astor options on offer: MG Astor will be made available in as many as eight trims.

  • First Published Date : 11 Oct 2021, 09:41 AM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue