MG Astor is gearing up for its official India launch today and there is much that the mid-size SUV has been promising in terms of technology-based features, plush cabin and drive capabilities. Astor is essentially the ZS EV but with two petrol engine options at its heart instead of an electric motor.

And yet, there are more differences promised to as the Astor looks to compete against a long list of rivals in the mid-size SUV space.

Astor will have a tough ask ahead of itself, not because it isn't a capable player in its own right, but because of a mile-long list of rivals. Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos have a dominant position in the segment while Tata Harrier has also been faring well. Then are the newer players like Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun looking at creating some space as well.

What and how does MG Astor promise to mount a challenge and does it have what it takes to find takers?

*Astor will be the fifth launch from MG Motor India since its debut here back in 2019. The company offers Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and the Gloster as well.

*Astor boasts of several cutting-edge drive assistance systems as well as safety highlights. From lane-departure and lane-keep assist to Active Cruise Control and more, the Astor comes loaded to the brim to keep driver and passengers secure.

