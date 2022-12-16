Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet India launch confirmed on January 6

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to kick-off the 2023 calendar year with a bang and its first launch of the year will be the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet. No points for guessing, this is the top-down version of the AMG E 53 4MATIC+ four-door performance saloon on sale, albeit it comes with just two doors and a soft-top roof.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet would be the newest model based on the E-Class platform to join the line-up. The automaker already sells the E-Class sedan, E 63, E 53 and the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in the country. The new convertible gets familiar styling with the Panamericana grille, LED headlamps with distinctive LED DRLs, wraparound LED taillights, and elongated doors. There's plenty of AMG treatment with the wheels, quad exhausts, aggressive bumpers and more.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC Cabriolet retains the same cabin layout with the dual screens and AMG steering wheel

The cabin layout remains familiar as well with the dual screens for the digital console and infotainment system that runs the latest MBUX user interface. There's also the AMG sports seats, while the AMG steering wheel brings its dedicated dials that allow you to change settings quickly. Customers will also get the option of the AMG Dynamic Plus package that will bring sportier performance to the E 53 AMG convertible.

Power on the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet comes from the 3.0-litre straight-six turbocharged petrol engine tuned for 429 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes equipped with a 48-volt EQ Boost mild-hybrid system that brings a torque boost at low speeds for better acceleration and efficiency. The mild-hybrid engine is paired with an AMG Speedshift TCT 9G transmission that sends power to all four wheels. 0-100 kmph comes up in 4.5 seconds while the top speed is electronically-limited to 250 kmph. The convertible comes with the AMG Ride Control+ suspension, which is essentially an air suspension and will adapt the ride quality according to the terrain.

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet will be the third offering in AMG E 53 series to go on sale in India

Globally, the Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ competes with the BMW M4 Convertible, Lexus LC500 Convertible, both of which are not available in India. That puts the model in a sweet segment of its own. Prices are expected to be around ₹1.4 crore (ex-showroom) with the model arriving in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). It's also noteworthy to know that this will be the third E 53 series AMG to go on sale in India after the GLE 53 AMG and the E 53 AMG saloon.

