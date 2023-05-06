Mercedes upgrades 6-cylinder models of AMG GT 4-door coupe

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 06, 2023

Mercedes-AMG has updated the six-cylinder models of the AMG GT 4-door coupe which now come with new front apron

It has large side air intakes in a jet-wing design

There is an electric sliding sunroof along with wireless charging for smartphones between the rear seats in the upgraded models

Under the hood, the car gets a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with twin turbocharging and integrated starter alternator

 Check product page

The new base trim churns power output of 367 hp 

The updated top variant creates 435 hp

The wheel portfolio and upholstery range inside the cars remain same

The MBUX infotainment screen gets a new look, redesigned AMG-specific displays and individually configurable functions
Know more about this bygone Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Click Here