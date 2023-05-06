Mercedes upgrades 6-cylinder models of AMG GT 4-door coupe

Mercedes-AMG has updated the six-cylinder models of the AMG GT 4-door coupe which now come with new front apron
It has large side air intakes in a jet-wing design
There is an electric sliding sunroof along with wireless charging for smartphones between the rear seats in the upgraded models
Under the hood, the car gets a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder engine with twin turbocharging and integrated starter alternator
The new base trim churns power output of 367 hp
The updated top variant creates 435 hp
The wheel portfolio and upholstery range inside the cars remain same
The MBUX infotainment screen gets a new look, redesigned AMG-specific displays and individually configurable functions