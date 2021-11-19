Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, India's most powerful luxury hatch, launched

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday announced the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+, the world's most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder engine series production car, at ₹79.50 lakh (ex-showroom all-India).

The company claims that its new performance luxury hatch features a reinforced body shell, powerful engine, range of driving modes from ‘drift’ to ‘race’ and reworked suspension.

All this comes together to make it the fastest hatchback in India, as per Mercedes-Benz. The new car will be made available throughout the company's authorised stores in India, along with Mercedes-Benz India’s online store.

At the heart of the performance hatch sits a 2.0-litre 4 in-line with roller bearing twinscroll turbocharger. This engine displaces 1991 cc and churns out 421 hp at 6750 rpm / 310 kW/421 hp, backed up with 500 Nm at 5000-5250 rpm. This powertrain delivers power across all wheels using an AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 8G dual-clutch transmission. The car has a 0-100 kmph acceleration timing of 3.9 seconds, and it can also achieve a 270 kmph of top speed. Also what makes this engine special is the fact that it is entirely assembled by hand. It is manufactured at a newly designed production line constructed in the AMG engine factory in Affalterbach.

Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said, “We are strengthening our A-Class portfolio with the launch of the new Mercedes-AMG A 45 S 4MATIC+ which is the fastest hatchback in the country. India’s fastest hatchback is a thoroughbred performance machine eagerly awaited by our AMG customers and performance purists. The introduction of the A 45 S 4MATIC+ underscores our commitment towards introducing the most desirable products from our global portfolio for our discerning customers in India."