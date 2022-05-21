HT Auto
Meet Jeep Wrangler-based Militem Ferox500 EUV with 6.4-litre V8 at heart

The new Ferox500 has been positioned in the new EUV (Extreme Utility Vehicle) category.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 May 2022, 12:38 PM
The key highlight of the Ferox500 car is its V8 HEMI of 6.417 cc (392 cubic inches) delivering 470 CV at 6,000 rpm.
Militem, the iconic luxury car modification house from Italy, has launched its new Ferox500 EUV (Extreme Utility Vehicle) which comes based on the Jeep Wrangler as a base model. The key highlight of this car is its V8 HEMI of 6.417 cc (392 cubic inches) delivering 470 CV at 6,000 rpm.

The new Ferox500 has been positioned in the new EUV (Extreme Utility Vehicle) category. It delivers Militem's ‘sporty vision and delivers extraordinary performance’, says the vehicle maker.

(Also Read: Jeep Meridian first-drive review: The ‘deceptive’ family SUV has a wild heart)

Offered with two different ranges of tyres, the Ferox500 is an extension in the lineup that already features the Ferox and the Ferox-T pick-up, an authentic Sport Utility Truck (SUT) that combines all the benefits of an SUV with that of a pick-up. Both of these models are already present in the ‘Adventure’ version.

Under the hood sits a 6.4 litre, V8 that reaches 637 Nm of peak torque at just 4.300rpm. The automaker claims that 75% of the torque on this engine is delivered low down in the rev range. Traction, meanwhile, is provided by 4WD. Transmission is an 8-speed automatic TorqueFlite controlled by paddles set behind the steering wheel, a system already introduced by the company on its existing Ferox-T model.

(Also Read: Jeep Meridian, rival to Toyota Fortuner, launched in India: Highlights)

In terms of performance figures, the Ferox500 churns out 40% more performance than the 3.6-litre V6 Ferox and crosses the 0-100 kmph sprint line in just 4.5 seconds. To manage all this power, the EUV has also received a re-engineered suspension setup from the Militem.

 

First Published Date: 21 May 2022, 12:37 PM IST
TAGS: Militem Militem Ferox Ferox500 Jeep Jeep SUV Jeep Wrangler
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

