Bugatti La Voiture Noire has lost the crown of the most expensive car ever to Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. But that doesn't snatch away the exclusivity of the French hypercar that comes priced at a whopping $13.4 million, against Rolls-Royce Boat Tail's $28 million.

The all-black Bugatti La Voiture Noire comes as a modern-day interpretation of Jean Bugatti's lost Type 57 SC Atlantic. As Bugatti claims, it took around 65,000 engineering hours to develop the La Voiture Noire that is based on the Bugatti Chiron.

The all-black Bugatti W16 hypercar gets a complete bespoke design and extended wheelbase. The six exhaust tips at the back of the car certainly gives a very aggressive feel.

The custom body of the new Bugatti hypercar comes with a well visible carbon fibre surface and a clearcoat dubbed as black carbon glossy. The one-off hypercar gets more than 25 individual units of highly powerful LED bulbs in each ultra-wide LED light strips. The front grille gets 3D printed appearance.

Speaking about specifications, the wheelbase of the Bugatti La Voiture Noire's wheelbase has been extended 9.8 inches compared to a standard Chiron. The length too has been increased by 17.7 inches. The wheels too come with a distinctive appearance compared to the Chiron. The wheels add sharpness and add style to the hypercar.

Inside the cabin, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire gets grain leather upholstery finished in Havana Brown. The centre console and door trims get polished aluminium inlays.. The rosewood switch inside the cabin adds zing to the car.

Bugatti describes the La Voiture Noire as more than just a Chiron with new clothes. It gets different cooling and wheels. Meanwhile, Bugatti is claimed to be readying a one-off Chiron roadster, likely to be unveiled later this year.