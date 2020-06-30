Mazda has introduced a limited special edition of MX-5 Miata to celebrate the brand's 100th anniversary. The company says MX-5 Miata is the perfect vehicle to honor the brand’s 100-year milestone. The special anniversary edition will be available in the US market later this year.

The car will be available in both, a retractable fastback and a burgandy red soft top. Prices for the soft top and the RF variants start from $32,670 and $35,425, respectively.

The anniversary edition Miata is being offered in Snowflake White Pearl Mica paint job with red interior styling and accents throughout. On the interior, the car gets red leather seats and red carpet, taking cues from Mazda’s first passenger car, the R360 Coupe.

A view of the interior of the special edition Mazda MX-5 Miata

To make the car special, a commemorative badge embossed with '100 Years 1920 – 2020' sits on the front fender while the wheel center caps feature a '100th Anniversary Special' logo in red and black. The headrests too are embossed with the 100th anniversary logo while the red floor mats share the same badge as the front fender. To bring the package together, the key fob is embossed with the '100th Anniversary Special Logo' and presented in a special edition box.

Commemorative anniversary badge sits on the front fender of special edition Mazda MX-5 Miata

Based on the 2020 MX-5 Grand Touring, the special edition Miata is equipped with a four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.0 engine capable of delivering up to 181 horsepower and 151 lb-ft of torque and can be paired with a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission. Manual transmission versions will include a limited-slip differential, Bilstein dampers, front shock tower brace, sport-tuned suspension and, for the RF, a black roof.

Other features inside the cabin include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated leather seats, Bose audio system that includes driver and passenger headrest speakers and automatic climate control.