Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant achieves 30 lakh cumulative production milestone

Maruti Suzuki's manufacturing plant in Gujarat has surpassed the milestone of 30 lakh cumulative production, claimed the biggest car manufacturer of India. Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMGPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Maruti Suzuki, has claimed to have passed the milestone of 30 lakh production on a cumulative basis since its operations started in February 2017.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant manufactures popular passenger vehicle models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx.
Fronx
Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant manufactures popular passenger vehicle models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx.

The automaker claimed that Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat manufacturing plant has achieved the feat of producing 30 lakh cars within around six years and 11 months. The automobile OEM also said that the last 10 lakh cars were manufactured in just about 17 months.

The Gujarat manufacturing plant of Maruti Suzuki has an annual production capacity of 7.5 lakh units. It builds cars for both the domestic market as well as for export markets and plays a key role in the automaker's overall production strategy. This production facility manufactures popular car models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx. Also, it will start producing Maruti Suzuki's first-ever all-electric car eVX from next year.

Watch: Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review

Speaking about the new feat of the 30 lakh cumulative production milestone, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India, said that achieving this production mark has been possible because of a supportive ecosystem provided for manufacturing activities in the state. He thanked the automaker's supplier partners. "This has been possible because of a supportive ecosystem provided for manufacturing activities in the state. We thank our supplier partners who have invested and collaborated to ramp up production at the facility," said Takeuchi, further adding, “With the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, we are further enhancing our production flexibility. The production of our battery electric vehicles will also be undertaken at the Gujarat plant and is expected to start in the financial year 2024-25. At present, the facility manufactures some of the popular models like Swift, Baleno, Dzire and Fronx."

This feat of reaching the 30 lakh production milestone comes after recently, the Maruti Suzuki Board of Directors approved the acquisition of Suzuki Motor Gujarat from Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan. Suzuki Motor Gujarat was previously a wholly-owned subsidiary of SMC but it is now under the ownership of Maruti Suzuki.

TAGS: Baleno Dzire Swift

