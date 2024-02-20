Maruti Suzuki patents Poolkar, Charge Hub, and Smart Charge names. What it means

Maruti Suzuki in a series of patent filings has registered names like ‘Poolkar’, ‘Charge Hub’ and 'Smart Charge', fuelling speculation about its upcoming products and services. The biggest car manufacturer in India has been working on its electric vehicle strategy, under which, the automaker aims to bring its first-ever electric car, based on the eVX concept, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 for the first time. The patent filing for names like ‘Charge Hub’ and ‘Smart Charge’ is possibly related to the OEM's EV strategy.

‘Poolkar’ could be the name of a new carpooling service by the automaker, while the ‘Charge Hub’ is possibly the name of Maruti Suzuki's EV charging s

The names for which Maruti Suzuki has filed patents hint that the automaker may set up its own charging stations, which would be christened as Maruti Suzuki Charge Hub. The ‘Smart Charge’ too is possibly related to this. It could be Maruti Suzuki's way of christening the fast-charging technology. However, the automaker has not revealed anything officially. Interestingly, this patent filing comes immediately after Hyundai announced the launch of 11 ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in six cities across the country.

Maruti Suzuki Poolkar could be a carpooling service by the OEM. (Image: IPIndiaServices)

Maruti Suzuki Poolkar

Automakers often introduce various new services to enhance their presence in the mobility sector. The Poolkar could be one such service offering by Maruti Suzuki. It could be a new carpooling service by the automaker. Maruti Suzuki could start this service across the country in association with a technology partner.

Several startups have introduced ride-sharing or carpooling services in major cities across the country. Some startups have launched electric vehicle ride-sharing services as well. Maruti Suzuki Poolkar could be one such service. However, the automaker has not revealed anything officially.

Watch: Maruti unveiled eVX EV Concept at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Suzuki eVX

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch its first-ever all-electric car sometime this year. The automaker showcased the eVX concept at the Auto Expo 2023 in February last year, which grabbed a lot of attention. The concept was modified a bit and showcased again later last year. Now, Maruti Suzuki is testing the EV in India ahead of its launch in the market for consumers.

