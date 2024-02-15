Hyundai inches closer to its EV goal, sets up ultra-fast chargers in six cities

Hyundai Motor India has announced the expansion of its ultra-high-speed public EV charging network across key highways and six major cities in the country. The South Korean auto company claims to have expanded its EV charging network by setting up 11 ultra-fast charging stations each having three charging points – comprising one unit each of DC 150 kW, DC 60 kW and DC 30 kW capacity.

The expanded public charging network of ultra-fast EV chargers is available across six cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Bangalore and on five highway locations i.e. Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Vijayawada, Mumbai-Surat and Mumbai-Nashik.

The company stated that most of these EV chargers are operational round the clock. Further, these charging stations would also be manned by dedicated professionals and would have multiple customer amenities nearby such as coffee shops and restaurants to support the customers for all their needs while their vehicles are being charged.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Hyundai Ioniq 5 72.6 kWh 185 kmph 631 Km ₹ 44.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Skoda Enyaq 77 kwh 180 Kmph 510 km ₹ 50 - 55 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4 kWh 185 Kmph 631 Km ₹ 65 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Kona Electric 39.2 kWh 167 kmph 452 km ₹ 23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 64.8 kWh 172 Kmph 418 Km ₹ 25 Lakhs View Details Hyundai Creta 1497 cc Multiple Both ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers

With these ultra-fast DC chargers, customers would get the benefit of a quick charging experience, especially the Hyundai IONIQ 5 customers who would be able to charge their vehicles from 10 to 80 per cent charge within 21 minutes. The charging sessions can be booked at ₹18 per unit for a 30 kW Charger, ₹21 per unit for a 60 kW Charger and ₹24 per unit for a 150 kW Charger.

The EV charging stations are visible on Hyundai’s app called myHyundai under EV Charge for discovering chargers, navigation to chargers, pre-booking of charging slots, digital payment and charging status monitoring. In addition to these ultra-fast chargers, more than 2,900 charging points are mapped in the “EV Charge" available in myHyundai app for customer convenience. This app is open and accessible for all Hyundai as well as non-Hyundai EV users.

Also Read : Hyundai plans EV offensive in India with IPO proceeds, seeks higher valuation

Speaking on the launch of these EV charging stations, Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director, Corporate Planning, Hyundai Motor India, said the expansion of ultra-fast charging stations to 11 locations is a step towards aligning with the Government of India’s focus towards creating a holistic electric vehicle ecosystem.

Hyundai is planning to expand its ultra-fast charging stations to 10 or more new locations in 2024. These sites will be located across India. In addition, the company is also planning to install 100 Charging stations by 2027, as per the agreement with the Government of Tamil Nadu in the recently concluded Global Investor Meet held in January 2024.

First Published Date: