HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Looks Beyond Evs, Expects Hybrids To Gain Mass Favour

Maruti Suzuki looks beyond EVs, expects hybrids to gain mass favour

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the only mid-size SUV - apart from the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder - to offer hybrid technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jul 2022, 11:07 AM
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the flagship model from the company and will be sold through Nexa retail chain.
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000.
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. 
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. 
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is the flagship model from the company and will be sold through Nexa retail chain.
View all Images
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11,000.
1/9
Maruti Suzuki has entered the mid-size SUV segment with the new Grand Vitara SUV while pre-bookings for the model have been opened for a token amount of 11,000.
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. 
2/9
In terms of exterior design, the model features a split headlamp design and projector headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps. 
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
3/9
At the rear, there is a sleek LED tail lamps. Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in six monotone colors and three dual-tone colors.
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.
4/9
In terms of dimensions, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara measures 4345 mm in length, 1645 mm in height, 1795 mm in width and 2600 mm in wheelbase.
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
5/9
On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a dual-tone theme of black and brown. The seats are finished in faux black leather with champagne gold accents in strong hybrid variant whereas the smart hybrid variant will get silver accents.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. 
6/9
2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with features such as heads-up display, digital instrument cluster, 360-degree parking camera, and connected car technology. Other features on offer are ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, keyless entry, rear AC vents, a push button to start/stop the engine, and USB ports among others. 
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
7/9
The Grand Vitara SUV also gets wireless phone charging feature. There is also a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
8/9
In terms of safety features, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets six airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, hill descent control, rear disc brakes, hill hold assist, electronic stability program,
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.
9/9
Maruti Suzuki will offer the Grand Vitara in two engine options. There is a 1.5-litre mild hybrid engine that we have seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles while the other one is a new 1.5-litre strong hybrid engine that has been developed with Toyota.

An all-electric Maruti Suzuki has the potential of taking electric vehicle (EV) technology to the masses in India but the country's biggest car maker remains confident of alternate green technologies to find as much favour, potentially having similar benefits for the customer as well as the environment. As such, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara was unveiled on Wednesday as the company's first mid-size SUV as well as its first model with strong hybrid technology.

When it comes to fully electric vehicles (EVs), Maruti Suzuki has adopted a wait and watch policy because for the country's largest car maker, volumes matter big time. Therefore, pursuing a strong hybrid technology may offer a balanced approach, provided there are also incentives attached of various nature. “The government's support to EVs is good . .. to support some more green technology is even better," Chief Executive Hisashi Takeuchi told news agency Reuters. "I believe the government will support all technologies as far as they are good and contribute to a better India."

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21 kmpl
₹5.19 - 8.52 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹3.15 - 4.84 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.4 kmpl
₹3.78 - 5.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Eeco (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Eeco
1196 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.11 kmpl
₹4.3 - 5.61 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The Grand Vitara therefore will have to play a pivotal role for Maruti Suzuki in the coming years, especially because an all-electric Maruti Suzuki is not expected till at least 2025. The mid-size SUV is not just the flagship product from the brand but one that is claiming to be the most fuel-efficient SUV in the market with a mileage of over 27 kilometers to a litre. The variant with the mild hybrid technology claims to deliver around 21 kilometers to each litre. These are significant figures, also especially because Maruti Suzuki ditched diesel engines at the time of the switch to BS 6. Diesel engines are more fuel efficient than petrol counterparts.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

But while Grand Vitara has the bragging rights against rivals because of mild and strong hybrid technology, Maruti Suzuki has also been backing CNG for quite some time now with the likes of Ertiga CNG finding a whole lot of favour. Company officials tells HT Auto that such is the nature of the strong demand that while Maruti Suzuki would like to expand CNG technology to most other models in the portfolio, it is choosing for now to cater to the existing demand.

First Published Date: 21 Jul 2022, 11:06 AM IST
TAGS: Grand Vitara Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara will get a separate EV mode meant for the Electric Hybrid variants of the upcoming compact SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to get separate EV mode in Electric Hybrid variant
Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
With Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki aims to lead SUV segment in India
With Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki aims to lead SUV segment in India
For Tesla, strong demand an opportunity but production problems a challenge
For Tesla, strong demand an opportunity but production problems a challenge
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: First Look

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city