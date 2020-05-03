Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said its car seat manufacturing joint venture, Krishna Maruti Ltd, has handed over the first batch of 5 lakh units of triple-ply face masks to Gujarat administration at Gandhinagar.

Krishna Maruti, the joint venture between Maruti Suzuki and Krishna Group, had committed to donating 10 lakh triple-ply masks to Gujarat government.

The masks were developed by engineers of Maruti Suzuki and Krishna Group with almost hourly monitoring by Maruti Suzuki management and active support by Department of Textiles, Government of India and was finally approved by SITRA laboratory.

Speaking on the initiative, Krishna Group Chairman Ashok Kapur said, "We have committed 1 million masks each to Haryana and Gujarat governments."

"I am also planning to import some machines and produce N-95 masks. All important safety and physical distancing guidelines were observed while manufacturing these masks at our facilities to ensure the safety of all the staff."

Krishna group has its manufacturing plant next to Suzuki Motor Gujarat (SMG) plant at Hansalpur. SMG, which is a subsidiary of a Suzuki Motor Corp, manufactures cars on a contract basis for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

