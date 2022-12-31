Maruti Suzuki expands Metaverse presence with new ArenaVerse for Alto, Swift

Maruti Suzuki is the latest carmaker to make its presence felt online and has joined the Metaverse platform with its new ArenaVerse virtual showroom. The new virtual platform aims to make the brand more immersive and interactive with customers. The ArenaVerse will be rolled out at the company’s Arena dealerships starting tomorrow in the new year. The automaker retails the Alto K10 , Swift , Dzire , Brezza , Ertiga and more from the Arena dealerships.

This will be the brand's second online sales platform after the NexaVerse was introduced earlier this year. Maruti Suzuki says customers will be able to digitally interact with sales representatives and configure cars as per their needs in ArenaVerse. Over 700 Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships have been equipped with Virtual Reality (VR) headsets to enable customers to experience the ArenaVerse. Users can also login to this virtual platform via the company’s website and experience it on their device’s web browsers.

Speaking on the introduction of ArenaVerse, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we have ensured that our already strong digital journey is further fortified to suit the requirements of new-age customers. We set the wheels of the metaverse in motion with NexaVerse which has been a resounding success, with over 10,000 bookings for the Grand Vitara coming from the NexaVerse alone. With ArenaVerse, we have taken this digital journey a notch up, by bringing the country’s largest auto retail network Arena to the Metaverse and ensuring that our customers’ digital experiences are as personalised and dynamic as possible."

“There is immense potential in the global online ecosystem of metaverse that provides companies with the platform to grow without geographical boundaries and time zones. This presents huge opportunities for us at MSIL to touch our most remote customers by integrating our technological innovation with our vast network across India. We are very excited about what the meta-universe has in store for us and how we navigate through it to bring the best of experiences for our customers," he added further.

The new ArenaVerse is part of Maruti’s digital transformation, in-keeping with the changing times and consumer trends. The automaker digitised 24 out of 26 car buying steps in 2021 for a more seamless end-to-end purchase experience. The expansion on Metaverse is only expected to grow further as more automakers digitise the vehicle buying experience. More recently, Mahindra launched its Metaverse platform for the XUV400 electric SUV that allows users to experience and even test drive the offering virtually.

Globally too, brands are moving to Metaverse and other 3D digital platforms to bring a combination of virtual reality and augmented reality. A recent report by Marketsandmarkets suggested that the automotive metaverse space is projected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2022 to $16.5 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 31.4 per cent. The immersive experience is expected to be a gamechanger in how we buy cars going forward.

