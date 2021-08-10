Mahindra XUV700 to break cover on the eve of Independence Day

Mahindra is all set to take the covers off its upcoming flagship model XUV700 a day before Independence Day celebrations this weekend. Mahindra has confirmed the date, saying the XUV700 will break cover officially on Saturday evening.

XUV700 is one of the most-anticipated launches this year as Mahindra aims to take on Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari with its new SUV. The carmaker has been teasing aggressively about the XUV700 for the past few weeks, confirming several details about it.

The new teaser shared by Mahindra and Mahindra shows the XUV700 wearing the new logo the carmaker launched on Monday. The new logo, designed by Pratap Bose, the carmaker's new Chief Design Officer, seeks to underline the ability of the brand's vehicles to take on challenges.

The XUV700 will get a solid design element on the outside and Mahindra has been dropping pointers to the plethora of new-age features that the SUV will have on offer. The XUV700 SUV will come with dual-tone interior. It will feature a new UI called Adrenox, paired with Alexa on-board and the new Sony 3D sound system. The SUV will also have body-hugging seats with adjustable headrests, horizontally positioned air con vents, push-button start, new multi-functional steering wheel with mounted controls, rotary dials, huge central armrest and a cooled glovebox.

Mahindra XUV700 is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 200 PS of maximum power. A 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine is also likely to be offered as an option which will have capacity to produce 185 PS of maximum power.