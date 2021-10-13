Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition leaked on internet ahead of official debut

Mahindra has previously announced a special edition of XUV700 for the gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The company also went on to register the names such as ‘Mahindra Javelin’ and ‘Javelin by Mahindra’.

The special edition version of XUV700 has now leaked on the internet ahead of the official public debut and the available spy shots suggests that the model honours both the Javelin athletes - Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil.

One of the Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition has a ‘68.55’ decal on the left lower section of the tailgate in golden colour with the javelin emblem, thus commemorating the record-breaking throw of 68.55 metres by the 23-year-old Paralympian Sumit Antil. The other image shows an ‘87.58’ decal on the tailgate, which commemorates Neeraj Chora's throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition has number decals on the left lower section of the tailgate in golden colour with the javelin emblem. (Instagram/xuv_700_2021_official)

The Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has announced in the past that the XUV700 Javelin Edition will be gifted to the gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. To be called the XUV700 Javelin Edition, it will be gifted to Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil, who secured gold medals at the recently held Olympics/Paralympics.

On the outside, the leaked image shows that the car is seen finished in a golden hue which can be found on the front vertical grille slats, rear decals, and also on the company logo. While the interiors aren't yet available, expect a similar golden treatment on the inside as well.

Apart from a special exterior livery, expect Mahindra to also modify the car specifically for Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil, the gold medalists from Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, with special modifications for easier ingress-egress.