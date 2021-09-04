Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Edition announced for Tokyo Olympics Gold medalists

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been fairly successful for India as the country secured several gold, silver and bronze medals. Apart from the central government, several organisations have also announced rewards for the athletes. Automakers such as Tata Motors, Mahindra, Renault and MG Motor have remained at the forefront in honouring the athletes with rewards and recognition.

Now the Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra has announced a special edition of XUV700 for the gold medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. This special edition car will be called the XUV700 Javelin Edition and it will be gifted to Neeraj Chopra, Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil, who secured gold medals at the recently held Olympics/Paralympics.

The homegrown automaker has also recently trademarked the name 'Javelin' and the Mahindra Group chairman took to Twitter to announce the official nameplate of the special edition XUV700 car.

Mahindra also requested Pratap Bose, the Chief Design Officer, Auto & Farm Sectors- Mahindra & Mahindra, to design three XUV700 Javelin Edition SUVs, to which Bose replied “Absolutely @anandmahindra Would be a privilege!"