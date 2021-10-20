Mahindra XUV700 clocks 65,000 bookings in two weeks. Check delivery status

XUV700 was initially launched at an introductory starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex showroom) for the MX five-seater with manual transmission. The entire introductory price structure was revised post the first 25,000 reservations with the starting price tag at ₹12.49 lakh (ex showroom). Now, the price of the car will be what is prevailing on the date of delivery.

Available in four broad variants - MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7, Mahindra XUV700 seeks to score by offering multiple options across multiple factors. The SUV is available with petrol as well as diesel engine choices, in five and seven-seat layout, with manual as well as in automatic transmission options while also sporting multiple exterior body hues.

Mahindra XUV700 body styling

XUV700 is the successor to XUV500 and seeks to differentiate itself with several big-ticket updates. It is the first vehicle to sport the new Mahindra logo for SUVs and also gets a prominent front grille with LED projector head lights and C-shaped LED DRLs on either side.

Mahindra XUV700 has a solid road presence, much like the XUV500 it replaces. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

XUV700 also gets sporty alloys and LED tail lights. There are also smart door handles that auto open and close.

Mahindra XUV700 cabin highlights

XUV700 has quite a loaded cabin with several high-end as well as segment-first features. It gets a 12-speaker Sony audio system with 3D sound, largest-in-segment sunroof, large 10.25-inch touchscreen and electronically-adjustable driver seat with memory function. The infotainment system gets Alexa voice integration support. The XUV700 also gets an all-digital driver display.

The XUV700 gets a flat-bottom steering wheel that comes with control buttons. (HT Auto/ Sabyasachi Dasgupta)

XUV700 engine and transmission options

XUV700 has been made available with both petrol and diesel engine options. The Mahindra XUV700 gets an mStallion 2.0 turbo-petrol motor that belts out 200 hp peak power and has 380 Nm of torque. The diesel motor is a 2.2-litre mHawk engine that churns out 182 hp of power and 450 Nm of torque. One can also choose between manual and automatic transmission options.