HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar 5 Door Dashboard Spotted For The First Time. Check Out The Changes

Mahindra Thar 5-door dashboard spotted for the first time. Check out the changes

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 5-door Thar will come with a dual-tone theme for the dashboard and a larger touchscreen infotainment system.
The 5-door Thar will get a dual-tone theme for the dashboard. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Daniel Snare)
The 5-door Thar will get a dual-tone theme for the dashboard. (Photo courtesy: Youtube/Daniel Snare)

Mahindra has been working on the 5-door Thar for quite some time now. The manufacturer will launch the SUV next year in the Indian market. Now, the dashboard of the 5-door Thar has been spotted in a video uploaded by an influencer. From the video, it can be seen that the dashboard does look a bit different when compared to the 3-door Thar's dashboard.

The dashboard is finished in a dual-tone theme of brown and black. When compared, the 3-door Thar gets an all-black theme for the dashboard. The dual-tone theme also means that there is a possibility that the upholstery will also get a dual-tone theme. Mahindra has carried forward the circular AC vents, climate control system and the chunky grab handle for the passenger

Then there is the hollow space in the dashboard which does look larger than the 3-door Thar's dashboard. It will probably fit a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, instead of the 7-inch unit that comes with the 3-door Thar. The new infotainment system will run on a new user interface which will be more slick and responsive than the current one. There is also a possibility that Mahindra will make changes to the instrument cluster as well.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Five-door Thar (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Five-door Thar
2184.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 15 - 16 Lakhs
View Details
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.87 - 19.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.90 - 20.30 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Creta 2024
1499 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 10.50 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493.0 cc Diesel Manual
₹ 9.79 - 10.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The SUV will also come with an electric sunroof, front armrest and AC vents for the rear occupants. As of now, it is not clear whether the 5-door Thar will come with two single seats in the second row or a full bench seat.

Also Read : Maruti Alto 800 to Mahindra Alturas SUV: Eight cars that went off showrooms in India in 2023

Daniel Snare clicked the images while the dashboard was being tested for vibrations. It is an important test that every manufacturer performs to ensure that the NVH levels are in check. Daniel was at Mahindra's facility located in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu where the manufacturer was giving a tour of their facility to a few Australian influencers.

First Published Date: 29 Dec 2023, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.