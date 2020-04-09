Mahindra Scorpio BS 6 engine, specifications and features officially confirmed

Mahindra has officially revealed the details of the upcoming Scorpio BS 6. The updated model is expected to be launched very soon.

While the company is developing a new-generation Scorpio which has been spotted numerous times till date, the model isn't ready to be launched yet. To continue sales, the company will soon introduce an updated Scorpio BS 6 which will remain in the market until the arrival of the next-gen model.

The Scorpio BS 6 will source power from a single engine option which will be a 2.2-litre diesel unit. This engine is known to churn out 140 PS of power at 3,750 rpm and 320 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,800 rpm. It will be available with either a 5- or a 6-speed manual transmission. No automatic has been confirmed.

In comparison, the previous model was available in three BS 4 compliant engine options - a 2.5-litre diesel which produced 75 PS and 200 Nm, a 2.2-litre diesel unit which churned 120 PS and 280 Nm and the most powerful option included a 2.2-litre diesel engine which pushed out 140 PS and 320 Nm. The transmission options available were a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed manual unit.

Apart from a BS 6 compliant engine, the company has also rejigged the variant line-up of the SUV. The previously available S3 variant has been discontinued, and the new Scorpio will be featured only in the S5, S7, S9 and S11 variants. While the carried-over variants are almost similar as before, the only minor changed is the introduction of lead-me-to-vehicle headlamps in the S5 variant. Also, the S11 variant has now lost the shift-on-fly 4WD system.

The company is expected to launch the new Scorpio BS 6 soon after the lockdown is lifted and the market is back on track. Expect the new prices to be slightly higher than before.











