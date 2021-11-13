Home > Auto > Cars > Mahindra launches new Roxor in the US market
Mahindra Roxor in Black. (Mahindra Roxor)
Mahindra Roxor in Black. (Mahindra Roxor)

Mahindra launches new Roxor in the US market

1 min read . Updated: 13 Nov 2021, 04:06 PM IST HT Auto Desk , Written By Debolina Chakraborty

  • Mahindra has reintroduced Roxor side-by-side in the North American market after it discontinued as it faced lawsuits from FCA based on similar designs. 

Mahindra has reintroduced Roxor side-by-side in the North American market. It falls under recreational vehicles for off-road. The vehicle is manufactured in Auburn Hills, Michigan by Mahindra Automotive North America (MANA) which is the automaker's subsidiary in the US.

The off-roader from Mahindra was taken away from the market after it faced multiple lawsuits filed by FCA, Jeep's parent company, now Stellantis.

Similar Cars

Mahindra Kuv100-nxt (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra Kuv100-nxt

1198 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 6.02 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra E2o-plus

Electric|Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra Xuv300

1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra Bolero

1493 cc|Diesel|Manual
₹ 8.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.02 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

The suits highlighted the similarities in the designs. Following this, Mahindra changed the exterior design and in 2019 it got a green signal from US regulators as the new design was uncontroversial.

(Also read | With strong demand for XUV700, Mahindra reports eight-fold rise in Q2 profit)

In the new design, Mahindra has done away with elements similar to Jeep. The updated design features a wider front that has more space between the headlamps. It also has a twin-horizontal slat grille with honeycomb inserts painted in black. The fenders are integrated as the wheels have been protected with a wider bonnet. The grilles that taper down the front bumper can give the user a view of the suspension and tyres.

(Also read | Olympian Neeraj Chopra receives his Mahindra XUV700 Javelin Gold Edition)

Under the hood, the Roxor boasts a 2.5-litre diesel engine that generates a power of 64 hp and a peak torque of 195 Nm. The vehicle sports a top speed of 88kmph. Based on the discontinued first-generation Mahindra Thar, this vehicle comes with two gearbox choices and a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gear. It is also capable to tow weights up to 1,583 kgs. The Roxor will be available in only red and black colours.

The new Roxor SUV isn't likely to be launched in the Indian market as it is a US-spec model.

  • First Published Date : 13 Nov 2021, 04:06 PM IST

Help us with your basic details!

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue