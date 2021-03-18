Lucid Air electric sedan has become the first car in the world to receive an integrated 21-speaker Dolby Atom sound system onboard, claims Lucid Motors. As the electric vehicle manufacturer claims, the sound system will provide an immersive audio experience along with enhanced in-car active audio safety features.

As Lucid Motors claims, this is the world’s first automotive integration of Dolby Atmos. The audio system is claimed to have increased the overall safety of the vehicle with enhanced driver aids that feature directional acoustic signaling of notifications, warnings, and all other driver and passenger alerts.

The audio system integrates multiple front, rear, side, and height speakers. As Lucid Motors claims, the audio system is positioned in a manner that allows the driver and passengers to feel the relative movement of individual sounds as they move around the cabin. It also claims that the speaker system was tuned and perfected for the space of the Lucid Air using the Capitol Records Studio C recording studio as the reference design.

Commenting on this, Derek Jenkins, Senior VP of Design, Lucid Motors has said that being the first car to integrate Dolby Atmos, Lucid Air will deliver an elevated, multi-dimensional sound experience. “The post-luxury experience is not just about beautiful design and next-generation technology, it also speaks to an unmatched in-car experience that engages all the senses," Jenkins further added.

Tim Pryde, Director of Music, Dolby Laboratories has said that automotive is a natural extension for the experience of music in Dolby Atmos.

Lucid Air was first unveiled in prototype form back in December 2016. The production model of the electric sedan is now available for bookings. The sedan is claimed to have a range of 653 km on a single charge. Its electric powertrain is capable of producing 480 hp of peak power. The sedan is available in four different variants – Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, and Dream Edition. The base variant Air Pure is priced at $69,900.