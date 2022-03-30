HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Lotus Eletre Electric Suv Makes Debut As A 600hp Silent Monster

Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Lotus Eletre is the first-ever electric vehicle from Lotus and will be manufactured at its new plant in Wuhan. Deliveries will start from 2023 onwards.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2022, 11:50 AM
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.

Lotus Eletre electric SUV has been officially unveiled to the world after a long time in the wait. The first-ever all-electric vehicle (EV) from Lotus, the Eletre ushers the sports and race car brand into a new age of zero emission mobility while still offering the same degree of performance, if not better, than the models that have made Lotus iconic.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
₹ 12 to 15 Lakhs Expected Price*
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 13.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹ 21.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹ 23.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Also read: Lotus ends production of Elise, Exige, Evora ahead of electric future)

With the idea of offering an electric product which has the utilities of a crossover SUV but while still imbibing the core values of a race car, the Lotus Eletre will be eventually offered in various trims and apart from its 600 hp output, is capable of sprinting to 100 kmph in under three seconds. The top speed is at 260 kmph. What also helps enhance its ride capabilities are air suspension with active ride height adjustment, rear-axle steering and active anti-roll bars.

Lotus says Eletre has the most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production SUV.
Lotus says Eletre has the most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production SUV.
Lotus says Eletre has the most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production SUV.
Lotus says Eletre has the most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production SUV.

Lotus is claiming that the Eletre has a per-charge range of around 600 kms and that it has a battery capacity of 100 kilowatt-hours.

(Check out more pics of Lotus Eletre here)

Lotus will manufacture the Eletre at its new facility in China's Wuhan. The deliveries will start from 2023 with the first batch of the EV heading out to China, the UK and select European markets.

Lotus Eletre Design Language:

In many ways the Eletre draws design inspiration from the Lotus Emira sports car but for the crossover design element. Complete with split-style head lights, an overhanging front lip, a sleek grille design with active aerodynamics that allow for the elements here to open for quicker cooling, and dual-tone colour treatment. The contrasting, darkened hues are incorporated in the front fascia and the sides of the EV as well.

Lotus Eletre Cabin Highlights:

The Eletre comes with four lidar sensors with two of these on the roof of the EV, one on the windshield and one above the rear glass. The vehicle, claims Lotus, is capable of allowing for fully autonomous driving.

The cabin materials inside the Lotus Eletre includes highly durable man-made textiles and sustainable lightweight wool blends.
The cabin materials inside the Lotus Eletre includes highly durable man-made textiles and sustainable lightweight wool blends.
The cabin materials inside the Lotus Eletre includes highly durable man-made textiles and sustainable lightweight wool blends.
The cabin materials inside the Lotus Eletre includes highly durable man-made textiles and sustainable lightweight wool blends.

As for the cabin itself, the dashboard layout has a clear focus on minimalism while still appearing extremely catchy to the senses. A rather unconventional driver display is around 30 mm tall and stretches horizontally to meet the 15.1-inch main HD infotainment screen. Additionally, an HUD with augmented reality will come as standard.

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2022, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Eletre Lotus Lotus Eletre EV Electric vehicle Electric car electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Komaki Electric Vehicle Division is all set to launch its new electric scooter DT 3000 on March 25. (File photo for representational purpose)
Komaki DT 3000 e-scooter, with 220-km range, to launch tomorrow: What to expect
Triton will be making its electric cars in India.
Tesla rival Triton to set up manufacturing plant in Gujarat
If you are primarily driving within city limits, the AMT is a good choice as long as you aren't an authentic driving enthusiast.
AMT or CVT: Which automatic transmission technology is better?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

In pics: All-electric Lotus Eletre SUV breaks cover
In pics: All-electric Lotus Eletre SUV breaks cover
Hero MotoCorp to increase prices across model range from April 5. Check details
Hero MotoCorp to increase prices across model range from April 5. Check details
Petrol prices turn red hot: India vs the world, check rates here
Petrol prices turn red hot: India vs the world, check rates here
Vietnam's VinFast dreams the American dream, plans swanky factory here
Vietnam's VinFast dreams the American dream, plans swanky factory here
BMW Group's Chennai plant celebrates 15 years of operations
BMW Group's Chennai plant celebrates 15 years of operations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city