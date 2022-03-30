Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster

Lotus Eletre is the first-ever electric vehicle from Lotus and will be manufactured at its new plant in Wuhan. Deliveries will start from 2023 onwards.

Lotus Eletre electric SUV has been officially unveiled to the world after a long time in the wait. The first-ever all-electric vehicle (EV) from Lotus, the Eletre ushers the sports and race car brand into a new age of zero emission mobility while still offering the same degree of performance, if not better, than the models that have made Lotus iconic.

With the idea of offering an electric product which has the utilities of a crossover SUV but while still imbibing the core values of a race car, the Lotus Eletre will be eventually offered in various trims and apart from its 600 hp output, is capable of sprinting to 100 kmph in under three seconds. The top speed is at 260 kmph. What also helps enhance its ride capabilities are air suspension with active ride height adjustment, rear-axle steering and active anti-roll bars.

Lotus says Eletre has the most advanced active aerodynamics package on any production SUV.

Lotus is claiming that the Eletre has a per-charge range of around 600 kms and that it has a battery capacity of 100 kilowatt-hours.

Lotus will manufacture the Eletre at its new facility in China's Wuhan. The deliveries will start from 2023 with the first batch of the EV heading out to China, the UK and select European markets.

Lotus Eletre Design Language:

In many ways the Eletre draws design inspiration from the Lotus Emira sports car but for the crossover design element. Complete with split-style head lights, an overhanging front lip, a sleek grille design with active aerodynamics that allow for the elements here to open for quicker cooling, and dual-tone colour treatment. The contrasting, darkened hues are incorporated in the front fascia and the sides of the EV as well.

Lotus Eletre Cabin Highlights:

The Eletre comes with four lidar sensors with two of these on the roof of the EV, one on the windshield and one above the rear glass. The vehicle, claims Lotus, is capable of allowing for fully autonomous driving.

The cabin materials inside the Lotus Eletre includes highly durable man-made textiles and sustainable lightweight wool blends.

As for the cabin itself, the dashboard layout has a clear focus on minimalism while still appearing extremely catchy to the senses. A rather unconventional driver display is around 30 mm tall and stretches horizontally to meet the 15.1-inch main HD infotainment screen. Additionally, an HUD with augmented reality will come as standard.

