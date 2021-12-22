London's 'king of ice cream' gets special sendoff by ice cream truck procession

According to a report by The Washington Post, Dervish came to the UK from Cypress in his early 20s and took up employment in the ice cream industry, ultimately opening his own factory in the early 2000s. His popularity with ice cream was so much that he became known as the king of ice cream.

Dervish certainly had friends and colleagues in the ice cream industry, who showed up for his funeral procession to give him a sendoff, which he would have loved. His friends in the ice cream community joined up for one last drive around the block to attend the funeral service.

A video on Twitter has emerged showing all ten ice cream trucks following the hearse van in a slow-moving procession. The video went viral on the internet. “Just witnessed an ice cream man’s funeral and all the ice cream vans came and followed in solidarity…," the tweet reads.