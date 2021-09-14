Latest Nissan GT-R supercar for Japan unveiled, gets two limited-edition grades

The 2022 Nissan GT-R has made its debut for the Japanese car market and gets a number of updates on the outside to further enhance its visual appeal. The model line-up includes two limited grades, the GT-R Premium Edition T-spec and GT-R Track Edition Engineered by NISMO T-spec.

Both T-spec limited editions get exclusive carbon ceramic brakes, a carbon-fiber rear spoiler, an exclusive engine cover, and an exclusive badge for front and rear.

Just 100 units of these models will be made available for sale.

2022 Nissan GT-R is seen here in its two exclusive colour options.

Additionally though, there are two new colour options available on the 2022 Nissan GT-R. These are Midnight Purple and Millennium Jade. The Midnight Purple shade in particular is inspired by the color-shifting of the aurora borealis.

On the inside, the new GT-R gets Mori Green colour theme and there are leather and suede materials aplenty.

There is no change to the performance capability of the supercar which means that the twin turbo-charged 3.8-litre V6 engine will continue to push out 565 hp. There still is a six-speed dual-clutch transmission set up as well.

Nissan has not revealed how many units in total of the latest GT-R will be up for grabs. It, however, is also expected to touch down in select global markets including the US at some point in time later this year. In Japan though, the car goes on sale this October. Here, the GT-R has a starting price of 10.82 million yen (approximately ₹72 lakh)