Land Rover working on Range Rover EV, likely to get hydrogen fuel cell tech

Land Rover has uncovered its fifth-generation Range Rover. The all-new Range Rover comes with a host of changes on the design front, features and technology. The new Range Rover comes available in five different engine options. What’s most interesting is the British luxury car marque is working on a fully electric version of this ultra-luxury SUV.

This Range Rover EV will be powered by a hydrogen fuel cell system, claims a report by Autocar UK.

The report also claims that the fifth-generation Range Rover is based on Land Rover's new MLA architecture. This platform has been redesigned to house a hydrogen fuel cell system, which would power the future vehicles from the luxury car brand. The electric Range Rover is expected to hit the market sometime in 2024, indicates the report.

As per the electrification strategy of the iconic automaker, all the Land Rover cars will come with a fully electric powertrain option by the end of this decade. The Tata Motors-owned car brand aims to achieve 60 per cent of its total sales attributed to electric vehicles by the end of the current decade. The car brand aims to achieve zero tailpipe emission by 2036. Upcoming electric Range Rover will play a key role in this strategy. Upon launch, it will compete with rivals such as BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

While the powertrain will be completely different from the ICE motors onboard the current model, visually Land Rover aims to retain the iconic silhouette of the Range Rover even in the EV era. The Range Rover EV with a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain will be part of the automaker’s Project Zeus hydrogen development program.

Land Rover has already started testing a prototype of hydrogen-fuelled Defender. The automaker has revealed that this hydrogen fuel cell system will be complementary to the battery-electric technology across its portfolio. Introducing a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle will give the automaker a technological edge in a fast racing industry that is working on different zero-emission powertrain technologies.