In pics: 2024 Range Rover Evoque unveiled with a curved screen
2024 Range Rover Evoque is expected to launch sometime next year in the Indian market.
Land Rover has unveiled the 2023 Range Rover Evoque. It gets subtle exterior revisions and major cabin upgrades. The SUV now looks in line with how other Range Rovers look.
The cabin now gets a curved touchscreen infotainment system. It measures 11.4-inches. When compared, it is slightly smaller than the 13.1-inch unit that is doing duty on the Range Rover.
The new Pivi Pro 2 infotainment system also brings many new features including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as Amazon Alexa 10 integrated for voice control. Moreover, the manufacturer has redesigned the gear-shift stalk.
The cabin still follows the minimalist design language. This makes the interior feel quite premium. The minimalist design also means that there are no physical buttons to control the infotainment system or the climate control.
There is also 3D surround sound and Cabin Air Purification Plus system that should come in handy in markets like ours. The Evoque also gets a ClearSight ground view camera that gives a view of what's underneath the bonnet.
There's also an interior rearview display on the IRVM that gives you a view of what's behind the car. Both these features have trickled down from bigger Land Rover models.
Land Rover is now offering colour schemes which are Tribeca Blue, Corinthian Bronze, and Arroios Grey. There are also new alloy wheels which measure up to 21-inch
The headlamp design stays the same but the LED elements have been upgarded. It now features Pixel 1 LED lights that feature three times as many LEDs as before. Each light comprises four-pixel modules with individually controlled LEDs, allowing for projecting light in varying directions.
Land Rover is offering these intelligent light systems as standard on the HSE and Autobiography trims in Europe. The rear LED tail lamps still have a very sleek design to them.
Engine options on the updated Range Rover Evoque will include the 1.5-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid petrol with 160 bhp, while a plug-in hybrid system makes 309 bhp. There’s also a 2.0-litre mild-hybrid available with 249 bhp or a 2.0-litre diesel with either 163 bhp or 204 bhp states of tune.
