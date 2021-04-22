Lamborghini makes a splash at the Shanghai Auto Expo, debuts three new cars

Automobili Lamborghini made a hattrick of debuts at the Shanghai Auto Show on Wednesday by unveiling three cars. The Italian super sports car manufacturer showcased the hyper car Essenza SCV12, limited to only 40 units, besides the road homologated track car Huracan STO that made its China debut and the Huracan Fluo Capsule - a V10 super sports cars.

The lineup was completed by the Urus SUV, rounding off the Italian manufacturer's powerful tour de force at one of the most important auto shows this year.

The Essenza SCV12 is equipped with the most powerful naturally aspirated 12-cylinder engine ever developed by Lamborghini, which delivers over 830 HP. Power is managed by a 6-speed X-trac carrier gearbox, placed transversely on the rear axle and combined with rear-wheel drive, to ensure compactness, structural continuity and greater torsional stiffness.

The Huracan STO, homologated for road use with the soul and characteristics of a real racing car, has a powerful aspirated V10 engine that unleashes an output of 640 hp and 565 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm. The Huracan STO is a rear-wheel drive is able to go from 0 to 100 kmph in just three seconds, from 0 to 200 kmph in just nine seconds and reach a top speed of 310 kmph.

The Lamborghini Huracan EVO Fluo Capsule marks the debut of a new collection for the well-known 'bull' supercar. The hallmark are the bright colours, including Green Shock, Orange Livrea, Celeste Phaedra, Orange Dac and Yellow Clarus. These bright colours combine with the matte black chosen for the roof, front bumper and side skirts.

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said, "I am proud and humbled to be leading Lamborghini again, and especially now, at this pivotal point in the company's history. We are working very hard and preparing Lamborghini for a new era. The new development plans to be announced soon will outline how Lamborghini is going to become an even stronger brand, both here in China and around the world."

Lamborghini had a blast of a first quarter this year with a record 2,422 cars delivered between January and March, marking its best results ever. The sales for the Italian manufacturer was more than 25% compared to the same period last year and is 22% higher than the first quarter of 2019, which now stands as the second best ever.