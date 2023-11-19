Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario Edition breaks cover

Italian automaker Lamborghini has pulled the wraps off the new Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition, paying homage to the brand’s racing division Squadra Corse. The new Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition takes inspiration for its livery from the team’s SC63 hybrid endurance racecar prototype that was revealed in July this year. The Anniversario edition was revealed at Lamborghini World Finals 2023 in Vallelunga, Italy, and also gets an original performance kit.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition celebrates a decade of Squadra Corse and the bond between the automaker’s road and motorsport divisions. The limited edition supercar is covered in the Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis (black) colour schemes, complemented by a tricolour band across the front and roof. Both doors get the "Squadra Corse Anniversario'' stickering, while the Squadra Corse insignia makes it to the car’s rear fin.

The Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario is finished in Verde Mantis (green) and Nero Noctis colours with a tricolour band across across the bonnet and roof

The Lamborghini Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition comes equipped with a full carbon fibre package that looks fantastic complete with Ross Mars (red) accents. The cabin also gets special treatment with the sports seats upholstered in Nero Ade (black) Alcantara leather with Verde Fauns (green) stitching. It also gets four-point seatbelts for better harnesses as opposed to three-point seatbelts on road-going cars. Furthermore, the Huracan STO anniversary edition comes with an aluminium roll bar and a carbon fibre floor, while a carbon fibre plaque is placed on the rear firewall.

The cabin gets sports seats upholstered in Alcantara leather, four-point seatbelts, aluminium roll bar and carbon fibre floor

Power on the Huracan STO SC 10 Anniversario edition comes from the same 5.2 litre V10 engine tuned for 622 bhp and 565 Nm of peak torque. Lamborghini says its engineers have optimised the aerodynamics with the new front carbon fibre flicks mounted on the bonnet and a rear wing three degrees higher than the production model that helps increase downforce at the front and rear.

The package also includes race-derived shock absorbers and bespoke tyres developed in collaboration with Bridgestone. There’s also the Akrapovic titanium exhaust enhancing the symphony from the V10.

