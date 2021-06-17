Kia Telluride SUV, 2020 World Car of the Year, makes debut in latest edition

Kia Telluride 2022 has officially made its debut and has a number of notable updates in its latest version which could further increase its popularity among SUV buyers. The Telluride is a three-row mid-size SUV that is offered by Kia in several markets, including the US.

The 2020 Kia Telluride now has a redesigned radiator grille - with more mesh - which tends to add to its more pronounced appeal from the front. The new Kia logo also makes its way in as it has for all newer models from the Koreans the world over.

The bulk of the other updates on the new Telluride is inside the cabin where a larger 10.25-inch navigation display finds its place on the dash. Features such as fully automatic temperature control and highway driving assist have now made way to lower trims like LX and S, while Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control-Curve is available on all trims.

Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition which seeks to emphasize on black colour scheme.

On expected lines, making more features standard across trims and bringing additional features to lower trims does come with a higher price tag. In the US, the base Telluride LX has seen a hike of $600 and now starts at $32,790 (approximately ₹24 lakh). The top-of-the-line SX-P is priced at $46,890 (approximately ₹34.50 lakh).

There is no change under the hood and the Telluride continues to have a 3.8-litre V6 engine that produces 291 hp and has 355 Nm of torque on offer. There is also the option to choose All-Wheel-Drive (AWD). It stands on 20-inch wheels.

Telluride, last year, had won the 2020 Car of the Year title and beat the likes of Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30. Kia Telluride has also won awards like North American Car of the Year and was a 'Top Pick' in the Consumer Reports.