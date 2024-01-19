Kia Sonet vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Variants and prices compared

Kia Sonet is the latest sub-compact SUV to receive a slew of updates in a bid to better arm it against its well-entrenched rivals. And in the list of rivals, the 2024 Sonet will count Maruti Suzuki Brezza high up in the list. The Brezza was updated in 2022 with multiple styling changes on the outside and certain tweaks in the cabin. It remains a hot-selling model in the segment but how does the latest Sonet stand up to it?

The 2024 Kia Sonet was launched earlier in January at a base - and introductory - price of ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom). Once again, the Sonet comes in three broad trims and in as many as 19 variants. It boasts of styling updates on the outside, an extended feature list and ADAS or advanced driver-assistance system. And unlike Brezza, it continues to come with both petrol as well as diesel engine options. On the flipside, Brezza comes with company-fitted CNG that the Sonet does not offer.

Also watch: Kia Sonet 2024 facelift SUV: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals

In this comparison, it is the turbo petrol and 1.2-litre petrol engines of Sonet that are being pegged against the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor on the Brezza. The Brezza offers 103 bhp and around 130 Nm of torque and the engine is mated to a manual as well as automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the turbo Sonet generates 118 bhp and around 170 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre motor on the Kia model produces 81 bhp and offers 115 Nm of torque, and comes mated to only a manual gear stick.

In terms of pricing, the manual gearbox versions of both models are compared. In this case, the Sonet 1.2-litre petrol version has a slight advantage and starts at ₹8 lakh for the HTE variant as against ₹8.30 lakh for the LXi on the Brezza. The HTK variant is at 8.80 lakh while the top manual HTK+ variant with the 1.2-litre engine is at ₹9.90 lakh. Brezza VXi is at ₹9.65 lakh while ZXi and ZXi+ are at ₹11.05 lakh and ₹12.48 lakh, respectively. But the Sonet's 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor also comes mated to iMT or semi-automatic gearbox. Pricing is at ₹10.49 lakh for HTK+, ₹11.49 lakh for HTK+ and ₹13.39 lakh for the HTX+. In terms of bang for the buck, the Sonet HTK+ variant with iMT and 1.0-litre turbo makes better sense while if choosing a manual gearbox specifically, it is the Brezza VXi that may be better value.

When it comes to automatics, the technology deployed by Kia and Maruti Suzuki are quite different. The Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) on Sonet is far more eager than the AT on Brezza, lending the Korean model more responsiveness. But then there is a premium to be paid for it too. The DCT is only on the Sonet 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor and pricing starts at ₹12.30 lakh for the HTX DCT Turbo variant. GTX+ DCT Turbo variant is at ₹14.50 lakh while the X-Line DCT Turbo is at ₹14.69 lakh. Of course, ADAS is available on the higher variants of the Sonet, something Brezza misses out on.

But if it is the convenience of an automatic that one is looking for and does not mind the lack of sheer driving fun, Brezza AT does the job well. Brezza VXi AT is at ₹11.15 lakh, ZXi AT at ₹12.55 lakh and ZXi+ AT is at ₹14 lakh. Clearly, the Brezza is more affordable than Sonet when automatics come into play.

What works for Sonet is that it is a younger and sportier-looking car, and that turbo petrol motor with DCT is delicious to drive. The feature list, complete with ADAS, is extensive as well. But Brezza hits back by being a no-nonsense vehicle that is, for most parts, also slightly more affordable.

Do note that all prices mentioned above are ex-showroom and are subject to change. Readers are recommended to reach out to brands and company dealerships for the exact pricing.

First Published Date: