It did not take more than a few hours for Kia to exhaust its first lot of EV6 electric SUV after the Korean carmaker opened bookings for its latest electric vehicle in US. The First Edition of the Kia EV6, which included just 1,500 units of the electric car, was completely booked in no time at all.

Moreover, customers who booked the new Kia EV6 were offered with three choices to pick from among the free takeaways. These included an at-home vehicle charger, a 1000 kWh credit within a national charging network, or an Apple Watch for connecting to the EV6’s suite of Kia Connect services. According to the carmaker, there was barely any takers for the Apple Watch as more than 80 per cent customers chose to take home the EV charging unit.