Kia EV6 electric car official India launch date and more details   

Kia EV6 will officially go on sale in the Indian market next month. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 May 2022, 02:18 PM
Kia EV6 India launch is slated to take place on June 2, the company has recently announced. The new EV6 will come out to be the company's 5th vehicle in India after Seltos, Carnival, Sonet, and the newly introduced Carens. However, among these, it will be the first fully electric car.

The Kia EV6 is already on sale in the global market. This model is offered internationally in two battery packs including a 58kWh unit and a 77.4kWh unit. However, the company is yet to confirm the official configuration of the model to go on sale in the Indian market.

(Also Read: Kia, with Rafa Nadal, launches new initiative to inspire next-gen tennis fans)

On the outside, the EV6 sports a fairly contemporary design the highlight of which is its connecting taillights that protrude out of the rear tailgate. At the front of the model sits LED headlamps that flank a sleek grille sitting above a wide air dam. The model runs on large 19-inch alloy wheels that contribute to its sporty look. The overall layout of the vehicle is fairly modern and anything but basic.

Internationally, the car is offered with two 12.3-inch screens (one unit each for the instrument cluster and infotainment system), a two-spoke multifunction steering wheel, as well as paddle shifters for regen function. Some other key cabin highlights inside the car include an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, UV-cut glass, ventilated front seats, drive modes, and an electric parking brake with auto-hold function.

(Also Read: Kia EV6 electric crossover: First Look)

What needs to be noted is that these specs belong to the international-spec model, and the EV6 to be sold in India may have slightly different features. More details to be revealed soon.

First Published Date: 24 May 2022, 02:11 PM IST
TAGS: Kia India Kia Motor India electric car electric cars Kia EV Kia EV6 Kia EV6 electric car
