Kia with Rafa Nadal launch new initiative to inspire next-gen tennis fans

Through the Kia Clubhouse initiative, Kia aims to develop a space for children who may otherwise have been unable to access the game of tennis.

Kia Corporation and Rafa Nadal have partnered to launch Kia Clubhouse, a new initiative that aims to make tennis more accessible to the ones who are interested in the game. The launch took place in Paris where 18 children from the local organization Fête le Mur and six children from the grassroots tennis club Gennevillois were ferried in a fleet of Kia vehicles that also included the all-electric Kia EV6 SUV.

The children were given a welcome pack that included various tennis equipment. The King of Clay, Rafa Nadal, gave a surprise appearance to welcome these kids on board. Nadal who is also the brand ambassador of the Kia global brand said the Rafa Nadal Foundation has done a lot of work to support children who need it the most, and the organisation has also witnessed the impact tennis and sports have on children’s education. “So, I’m really happy to partner with Kia on Kia Clubhouse to make tennis more accessible to more children around the world. I truly hope this initiative will inspire others to do the same, " said the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Senior Vice President and Head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience Division Artur Martins shared Kia, as a brand, believes in empowering people. “Kia Clubhouse was developed to provide a space for children who may otherwise have been unable to access the game of tennis. Together with Rafa Nadal, we hope to inspire children from all walks of life to get out there and play," added Martins.

On the launch of the Kia Clubhouse initiative, the children took part in a number of activities that included a skills and tricks masterclass hosted by French freestyle player Ben Simonet and a series of challenges given by tennis professional, Alize Lim. The children also participated in tests and trials along with a friendly tournament at the end of the day followed by an award ceremony. The Kia Clubhouse initiative will travel internationally starting next year to major tennis-loving cities around the globe.

