HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia With Rafa Nadal Launch New Initiative To Inspire Next Gen Tennis Fans

Kia with Rafa Nadal launch new initiative to inspire next-gen tennis fans

Through the Kia Clubhouse initiative, Kia aims to develop a space for children who may otherwise have been unable to access the game of tennis.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 May 2022, 03:35 PM
The Kia Clubhouse initiative will travel internationally starting next year to major tennis-loving cities around the globe. (Kia)
The Kia Clubhouse initiative will travel internationally starting next year to major tennis-loving cities around the globe. (Kia)
The Kia Clubhouse initiative will travel internationally starting next year to major tennis-loving cities around the globe. (Kia)
The Kia Clubhouse initiative will travel internationally starting next year to major tennis-loving cities around the globe.

Kia Corporation and Rafa Nadal have partnered to launch Kia Clubhouse, a new initiative that aims to make tennis more accessible to the ones who are interested in the game. The launch took place in Paris where 18 children from the local organization Fête le Mur and six children from the grassroots tennis club Gennevillois were ferried in a fleet of Kia vehicles that also included the all-electric Kia EV6 SUV.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Carnival (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carnival
2199 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 13.9 kmpl
₹24.95Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹7Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹7.61Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹7.96Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

The children were given a welcome pack that included various tennis equipment. The King of Clay, Rafa Nadal, gave a surprise appearance to welcome these kids on board. Nadal who is also the brand ambassador of the Kia global brand said the Rafa Nadal Foundation has done a lot of work to support children who need it the most, and the organisation has also witnessed the impact tennis and sports have on children’s education. “So, I’m really happy to partner with Kia on Kia Clubhouse to make tennis more accessible to more children around the world. I truly hope this initiative will inspire others to do the same, " said the 21-time Grand Slam champion.

(Also read | Kia to have new factory in home base for latest Purpose-Built vehicles )

Senior Vice President and Head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience Division Artur Martins shared Kia, as a brand, believes in empowering people. “Kia Clubhouse was developed to provide a space for children who may otherwise have been unable to access the game of tennis. Together with Rafa Nadal, we hope to inspire children from all walks of life to get out there and play," added Martins.

(Also read | Hyundai to build new factory in Georgia )

On the launch of the Kia Clubhouse initiative, the children took part in a number of activities that included a skills and tricks masterclass hosted by French freestyle player Ben Simonet and a series of challenges given by tennis professional, Alize Lim. The children also participated in tests and trials along with a friendly tournament at the end of the day followed by an award ceremony. The Kia Clubhouse initiative will travel internationally starting next year to major tennis-loving cities around the globe.

First Published Date: 20 May 2022, 03:35 PM IST
TAGS: Rafa Nadal Kia Kia EV6 Kia EV6 SUV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

The upcoming Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Corridor promises to reduce travel time between the two cities to just three hours.
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
File photo used for representational purpose only
Lucknow civic body bans e-rickshaws citing air pollution
A unit of the 2022 Scorpio in white colour scheme can be seen rolling off from the production line.
New images of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio leaked from plant, production run starts
Bajaj Pulsar N250 (Representational Image)
‘Bajaj Blade’ nameplate trademarked in India
The new Lexus RX's front fascia looks sharper than before.
Lexus teases new RX, debut on June 1

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ 24,752
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
EMI starts from
₹ 11,081
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Kia with Rafa Nadal launch new initiative to inspire next-gen tennis fans
Kia with Rafa Nadal launch new initiative to inspire next-gen tennis fans
Bluetooth to USB: Five new cool features of Hero Splendor+ XTEC
Bluetooth to USB: Five new cool features of Hero Splendor+ XTEC
Kia EV6 electric crossover: First Look
Kia EV6 electric crossover: First Look
Kia EV6 bookings to open next week: Key facts about the electric crossover
Kia EV6 bookings to open next week: Key facts about the electric crossover
Renault unveils Scenic Vision concept car with electric & hydrogen powertrain
Renault unveils Scenic Vision concept car with electric & hydrogen powertrain

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city