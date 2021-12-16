Kia Carens global unveil in India today: What we know so far

Kia Motors India is all set to take the cover off its new offering Carens. The Kia Carens SUV is making its global premiere today and it will be the fourth offering in India from the South Korean brand. As the automaker has claimed, it aims to create a new class of recreational vehicles in India with Kia Carens SUV.

The all-new SUV is expected to go on sale sometime next year. Before it hits showrooms, here are some key details about the upcoming car.

Opposites United design philosophy

The new Kia Carens marks debut of the automaker's ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy in India. As Kia claims, the new SUV takes its design inspiration from contrasts found in nature and humanity. The SUV will carry some signature styling elements of Kia. There will be the signature Tiger nose front grille, sharp LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights giving the car's front fascia an impressive and strong look.

The skid plates, chunky bumper, sporty alloy wheels and body cladding are likely to add masculinity to the SUV. LED taillamps, roof spoiler would enhance its visual appeal at exterior.

A feature packed cabin

Kia Carens SUV would come with a feature packed stylish cabin. There would be some similarities with its other siblings such as Seltos and Sonet. The SUV is expected to get a 10.25-inch large Audio Video Navigation Telematics (AVNT) touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Kia's UVO connected car technology.

The dashboard will come with a wraparound design. There would be a premium audio system, one touch cruise control, valet mode, rain-sensing wipers and ventilated front seats for driver and front passenger.

Powerful performance

The Kia Carens is expected to come with powerful powertrain options. However, the automaker has not disclosed anything about its engine and transmission options. The SUV would be available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Kia Carens is likely to get a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is good to churn out 113 hp of power and 144 Nm of torque. Also, there would be a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor capable of generating 113 hp of power and 250 Nm of torque.