Jeep Compass 2021 for the Indian car market has been officially unveiled and the updates promise to make it a strong offering here once again. Compass has been a formidable product from Jeep here since its launch three years ago even if recent times saw it facing the heat from the new Seltos and Hector, as well as the updated Creta and Harrier.

The preference for SUVs among Indian buyers means that not only is Compass as relevant as ever but its recent updates could make it a worthy player in its segment. Jeep has worked overtime to ensure that its most affordable product here has what it takes to woo and wow prospective buyers.

(Check out more pics of Jeep Compass 2021 here)

Here are five major updates you need to know in the new Jeep Compass:

Compass 2021 retains its rather iconic seven-slot grille and trapezoidal wheel arches but now brings in headlight units with reflectors and LED projectors.

The SUV gets new 18-inch alloy wheels which help it to have a more appealing side profile. Apart from this however, the side and rear profile is mostly the same as before.

The feature list has been updated significantly and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen is the first thing that catches the eye when one steps inside the new Compass. It offers UConnect-5 system for mobile connectivity. All the content on the main screen can be accessed through steering-mounted buttons. Compass 2021 also offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity options.

The cabin layout - especially the dashboard - has been improved significantly. There is an emphasis on horizontal layout while it gets a mid bolster piece surrounded by metal brow for a more aesthetic appearance. Customers can choose between dual-tone and full black combinations in leather and fabric upholstery, depending on the selection of trim and variant.

Safety and convenience features are highlighted by a 360-degree remote camera, cruise control and a button-operated powerlift gate. Some of the other highlights are Electronic parking brake, Hill hold and hill descent control, SelecTerrain 4x4 system, six airbags, panic brake assist, rainy brake support, among others.