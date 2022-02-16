Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Jaguar Land Rover cars to get Nvidia software from 2025

Jaguar Land Rover cars to get Nvidia software from 2025

Jaguar and Land Rover are aiming to ramp up their technological prowess with this association with Nvidia.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 16 Feb 2022, 08:57 PM
Future Jaguar and Land Rover cars will get Nvidia chips and technology.

Tata Group-owned British luxury car marquee Jaguar Land Rover on Wednesday has announced that its future cars will get Nvidia chips and software from 2025 onwards. The carmaker previously tied up with Alphabet Inc's Waymo to deploy autonomous driving technology for its Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Jaguar Xe
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 46.64 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.11 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Jaguar Xf
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 55.66 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The Nvidia alliance will cover all Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles that will be launched from 2025.

(Also Read: Tesla has to buy $500 mln of local parts in India to get import tax cut: Report)

The deal comes as a high-profile win for Nvidia Corp's effort to expand its reach in the auto industry. The company has been so far working in gaming, artificial intelligence and high-powered chips and software used in servers.

Jaguar and Land Rover are aiming to ramp up their technological prowess with this association with Nvidia. It would assist the automaker to catch up with other rivals in the industry that have been working on the autonomous driving system and other digital technology.

Speaking about the deal, Francois Dossa, JLR's executive director for strategy, said "We can now accelerate our in-vehicle software." Jaguar Land Rover plans to develop vehicles with self-driving technology. The vehicles would be able to drive autonomously, park autonomously and provide more information and software-powered features to drivers, claimed the automaker.

New generation Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be upgradable through over-the-air (OTA), just like the Tesla vehicles are today. In fact, several other carmakers are currently building their cars with OTA update capability. JLR has also said that it will use Nvidia technology to power simulations used to train autonomous vehicles.

Nvidia's vice president of automotive, Danny Shapiro said that Nvidia technology will act as the brains and the nervous system of Jaguar Land Rover vehicles starting in 2025.

The tech company last month announced deals with several Chinese electric vehicle brands. The company has said that it has $8 billion in automotive business booked over the next six years.

First Published Date: 16 Feb 2022, 08:57 PM IST
TAGS: Jaguar Land Rover Jaguar Land Rover luxury car
Related Stories
Porsche to allow drivers to record roads and play them again in racing simulator
13 Feb 2022
EV maker Polestar's Super Bowl car ad mocks Tesla, Volkswagen
15 Feb 2022
Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosts campaign for autonomous driving technology
13 Feb 2022
Ferrari electric sports car patent offers a glimpse of its design and battery
10 Feb 2022
Apple car to get a sunroof, leaked patent images reveal
13 Feb 2022
Lamborghini plans to continue with ICE cars beyond 2030 despite EV push
12 Feb 2022
Alfa Romeo's first fully-electric model to make debut in 2024
15 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS