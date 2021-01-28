Jaguar Classic celebrates 70 years of C-type with limited-run Continuation cars

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the legendary C-type sports racer, Jaguar Classic has announced the limited-run production of the new C-type Continuation cars. These cars will be hand built at the carmaker's Classic Works facility in Coventry, UK.

Eight new C-type Continuation cars will be built ahead of a racing-inspired celebration event to be held in 2022. Each new sports racer will reflect the 1953 Le Mans-winning C-type car specification. This will include a 3.4 I straight-six engine with triple Weber 40DCO3 carburettors for 164 kW and disc brakes.

Interior of the C-type continuation car

In order to produce authentic new C-types, Jaguar has consulted its archives and cross-referenced scan data taken from an original C-type as well as is using the latest computer aided design technology. Exclusive access to original engineering drawings and company records created by the original C-type development team will help ensure the authentic 1953 specifications are accurately maintained.

The prospective owners of these exclusive units will be able to specify their C-type virtually using the new online configurator. Users will be able to compare colour and trim options from 12 authentic exterior colours and eight interior colours available as well as apply optional racing roundels, steering wheel badge and bonnet badging. Additional options such as an FIA-approved Harness Retention System or rollover protection will also be available to customers.

The original Jaguar Classic C-Type sports racer

The C-type was originally built between 1951-53 and was known for its exceptionally fluid shape. The sports racer won the Le Mans 24 Hours on its debut in 1951, scoring the first of Jaguar’s seven outright wins at the French endurance race.

From 1952, the classic car pioneered the adoption of innovative disc brake technology in motorsport, scoring the first win for a disc-braked car at the Reims Grand Prix in France. In another first for disc brakes, the sports racer also won the Le Mans 24 Hours again in 1953.

Out of the 53 Jaguar C-types built in the 1950s, 43 were sold to private owners.