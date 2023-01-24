In pics: This hypercar is super exclusive, limited to only five units
Pagani has revealed the second Huayra Codalunga, which is limited to only five units for production.
Pagani Huayra Codalunga is an ultra exclusive car and its production is limited to only five units.
The hypercar has witnessed the unveiling of its second example.
Codalunga means "long tail" in Italian, and this car lives up to its name, comes 360 mm longer than the base version.
The tail section appears with a swooping sleek look integrating the circular shaped taillights.
Cabin of the car gets tan coloured leather of premium quality along with retro-themed features and styling.
The car sports exclusive badging at different places.
Pagani Huayra Codalunga gets power from a 6.0-litre V12 twin-turbo mid-mounted engine that kicks out 840 hp of peak power and 1,100 Nm of torque.
