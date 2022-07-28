In pics: Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport beefs up the SUV's appeal multifold
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets a beefier appearance thanks to the accessories, while mechanically it remains almost same.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport edition comes as a limited edition iteration of the SUV.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport comes equipped with a host of accessories that enables it for better offroad performance.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets thick body cladding, a snorkel, skid plates at front and rear and a roof rack as well.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets a host distinctive styling elements inside its cabin.