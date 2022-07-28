HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4sport Beefs Up The Suv's Appeal Multifold

In pics: Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport beefs up the SUV's appeal multifold

Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets a beefier appearance thanks to the accessories, while mechanically it remains almost same.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 15:46 PM
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport edition comes as a limited edition iteration of the SUV.
1/6
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport edition comes as a limited edition iteration of the SUV.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport edition comes as a limited edition iteration of the SUV.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport edition comes as a limited edition iteration of the SUV.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport comes equipped with a host of accessories that enables it for better offroad performance.
2/6
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport comes equipped with a host of accessories that enables it for better offroad performance.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport comes equipped with a host of accessories that enables it for better offroad performance.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport comes equipped with a host of accessories that enables it for better offroad performance.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets thick body cladding, a snorkel, skid plates at front and rear and a roof rack as well.
3/6
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets thick body cladding, a snorkel, skid plates at front and rear and a roof rack as well.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets thick body cladding, a snorkel, skid plates at front and rear and a roof rack as well.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets thick body cladding, a snorkel, skid plates at front and rear and a roof rack as well.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets a host distinctive styling elements inside its cabin.
4/6
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets a host distinctive styling elements inside its cabin.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets a host distinctive styling elements inside its cabin.
Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets a host distinctive styling elements inside its cabin.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue