In pics: New Mahindra Scorpio Classic is ready to hit Indian roads on this date
Mahindra will announce the price of the latest Scorpio Classic on August 20. The SUV will come in two variants.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic has broken covers and it is an updated version of the older generation Scorpio SUV. Mahindra and Mahindra will announce the price of the latest Scorpio Classic model on August 20.
Mahindra has retained the silhouette of the original SUV, though the new Scorpio Classic will sport redesigned front grille with chrome slats and the new logo of the automaker has been positioned at the centre.
The new Mahindra Scorpio Classic sits on 17-inch redesigned diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear-end of the SUV gets signature Scorpio tower LED tail lamps.
The bumper and the bonnet of the new Mahindra Scorpio Classic are bolder compared to its older version. The interiors of the new model will come in a dual-tone colour theme. It will feature a nine-inch infotainment screen along with a centre console in wooden finish.
Mahindra has introduced a new 2.2-litre GEN-2 mHawk diesel engine in the upcoming Scorpio Classic. The new powertrain will be able to generate a power output of 132 PS and 300 Nm maximum torque. Mahindra claimed that this new engine is 50 per cent lighter than the older version. It will also provide the user with improved mileage.
First Published Date: 12 Aug 2022, 17:19 PM IST
