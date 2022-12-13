In pics: Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture takes opulence to the next level
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture comes inspired by the latest high-end fashion.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture comes as a 150 units only special edition iteration of the luxury sedan.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture comes sporting same silhouette as the standard version of the car, but gets special dual-tone colour treatment at exterior.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture gets dual-tone colour scheme that puts Metallic Nautical Blue paint on the upper portion of the body and on the wheels, while lower part gets Rose Gold.
The car gets special graphics and colour treatment throughout the cabin
Similar CarsFind more Cars
Mercedes-benz S-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹1.57 - 2.19 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-benz G-class
2925 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9.35 kmpl
₹1.62 - 2.45 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Porsche 911
2981 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 11.11 kmpl
₹1.64 - 3.08 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Maserati Quattroporte
2979 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 9 kmpl
₹1.64 - 1.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture gets special colourful fabric and leather upholstery inside the cabin.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture gets a 760-watt Burmester audio system comprising 16 speakers.
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture gets the automaker's MBUX infotainment system, but sports special avatars and graphics on the user interface.
First Published Date: 13 Dec 2022, 10:20 AM IST
Recommended for youView all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS