HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Wages War In 4x4 Lifestyle Suv Segment

In pics: Maruti Suzuki Jimny wages war in 4X4 lifestyle SUV segment

Maruti Jimny has waged a price war against its rivals in the 4X4 SUV segment as it comes at a competitive marketing pricing ranging from 12.74 lakh to 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2023, 15:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
1/9
Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the prices of its 5-door version of Jimny SUV for the Indian car market. The 4X4 off-roader comes at a starting price of 12.74 lakh and goes up to 15.05 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in six trim options and is part of Maruti's strong push in the SUV segment. Notably, India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of the SUV.
Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the prices of its 5-door version of Jimny SUV for the Indian car market. The 4X4 off-roader comes at a starting price of 12.74 lakh and goes up to 15.05 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in six trim options and is part of Maruti's strong push in the SUV segment. Notably, India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of the SUV.
2/9
Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,59 0mm. The 5-door version of the vehicle offers more cabin space than its three-door twin. The two-door version of the Jimny was already being manufactured in the country but only for export to select markets.
Maruti Suzuki Jimny measures 3,985 mm in length, is 1,645 mm wide and stands 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,59 0mm. The 5-door version of the vehicle offers more cabin space than its three-door twin. The two-door version of the Jimny was already being manufactured in the country but only for export to select markets.
3/9
Maruti had launched the first-generation Jimny in global markets in 1970 and it has since then been appreciated for its rugged character. It is built on a ladder-frame chassis and with a non-independent front and rear suspension. This gives it a bold character and off-road capabilities.
Maruti had launched the first-generation Jimny in global markets in 1970 and it has since then been appreciated for its rugged character. It is built on a ladder-frame chassis and with a non-independent front and rear suspension. This gives it a bold character and off-road capabilities.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Jimny (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Jimny
₹12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Force Motors Gurkha (HT Auto photo)
Force Motors Gurkha
₹13.59 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Harrier (HT Auto photo)
Tata Harrier
1956 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.35 kmpl
₹13.84 - 21.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Hr-v (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Hr-v
₹14 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Hector (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector
₹14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
4/9
The engine on duty under the Jimny's hood is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit that is mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces around 105 hp and offers 134 Nm of torque.
The engine on duty under the Jimny's hood is a 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit that is mated to a four-speed torque converter automatic or a five-speed manual gearbox. This engine produces around 105 hp and offers 134 Nm of torque.
5/9
Maruti has equipped the Jimny off-roader with an AllGrip Pro 4WD system and also has a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension.
Maruti has equipped the Jimny off-roader with an AllGrip Pro 4WD system and also has a low-range gearbox with 2WD-high, 4WD-high and 4WD-low. There is also an electronic traction control system and a three-link rigid axle suspension.
6/9
As far as the colour options are considered, the Maruti Jimny comes with a plethora of options. It is offered in multiple single and dual-tone colour options such as Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray and Pearl Artic White.
As far as the colour options are considered, the Maruti Jimny comes with a plethora of options. It is offered in multiple single and dual-tone colour options such as Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black Roof, Sizzling Red with Bluish Black Roof, Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray and Pearl Artic White.
7/9
When you get inside a Maruti Jimny, you'll find an all-black colour theme, circular dials for the HVAC controls, nine-inch main infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and semi-digital driver display, among other things. While storage space has been kept minimal, you'll find a grab handle on the dashboard.
When you get inside a Maruti Jimny, you'll find an all-black colour theme, circular dials for the HVAC controls, nine-inch main infotainment screen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and semi-digital driver display, among other things. While storage space has been kept minimal, you'll find a grab handle on the dashboard.
8/9
The Jimny SUV will be sold through the premium Nexa retail network of Maruti Suzuki and comes as a lifestyle off-roader and directly competes with rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.
The Jimny SUV will be sold through the premium Nexa retail network of Maruti Suzuki and comes as a lifestyle off-roader and directly competes with rivals like Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.
9/9
Maruti Jimny has waged a price war against Mahindra Thar. The former comes at a competitive marketing pricing ranging from 12.74 lakh to 15.05 lakh while Thar is available comes priced between 13.87 lakh and 16.78 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
Maruti Jimny has waged a price war against Mahindra Thar. The former comes at a competitive marketing pricing ranging from 12.74 lakh to 15.05 lakh while Thar is available comes priced between 13.87 lakh and 16.78 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).
First Published Date: 07 Jun 2023, 15:29 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Maruti Jimny
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 498 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city