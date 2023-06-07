In pics: Maruti Suzuki Jimny wages war in 4X4 lifestyle SUV segment

1/9

Maruti Suzuki has officially announced the prices of its 5-door version of Jimny SUV for the Indian car market. The 4X4 off-roader comes at a starting price of ₹ 12.74 lakh and goes up to ₹ 15.05 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The SUV will be available in six trim options and is part of Maruti's strong push in the SUV segment. Notably, India is the first market in the world to get the five-door version of the SUV.