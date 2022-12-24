HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News In Pics: Bertone Gb110 Is An Italian Monster Powered By Plastic Waste Fuel

In pics: Bertone GB110 is an Italian monster powered by plastic waste fuel

Bertone GB110 hypercar comes promising a sprint time of 0-100 kmph in 2.79 seconds at a top speed of 380 kmph.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Dec 2022, 10:40 AM
Bertone GB110 is an exclusive Italian hypercar meant to be built only 33 units globally.
Bertone GB110 is an exclusive Italian hypercar meant to be built only 33 units globally.
Bertone GB110 is an exclusive Italian hypercar meant to be built only 33 units globally.
Bertone GB110 is an exclusive Italian hypercar meant to be built only 33 units globally.
Bertone GB110 comes with a design that appears influenced by Lamborghini models and it uses extensive amount of carbon fibre.
Bertone GB110 comes with a design that appears influenced by Lamborghini models and it uses extensive amount of carbon fibre.
Bertone GB110 comes with a design that appears influenced by Lamborghini models and it uses extensive amount of carbon fibre.
Bertone GB110 comes with a design that appears influenced by Lamborghini models and it uses extensive amount of carbon fibre.
Bertone GB110 gets a highly aerodynamic efficient design that includes sleek styling, sharp LED headlamps and taillights, large alloy wheels, sculpted side panels.
Bertone GB110 gets a highly aerodynamic efficient design that includes sleek styling, sharp LED headlamps and taillights, large alloy wheels, sculpted side panels.
Bertone GB110 gets a highly aerodynamic efficient design that includes sleek styling, sharp LED headlamps and taillights, large alloy wheels, sculpted side panels.
Bertone GB110 gets a highly aerodynamic efficient design that includes sleek styling, sharp LED headlamps and taillights, large alloy wheels, sculpted side panels.

Bertone GB110 churns out 1,100 hp power and 1,100 Nm torque from the powertrain that runs on fuel developed from plastic waste.
Bertone GB110 churns out 1,100 hp power and 1,100 Nm torque from the powertrain that runs on fuel developed from plastic waste.
Bertone GB110 churns out 1,100 hp power and 1,100 Nm torque from the powertrain that runs on fuel developed from plastic waste.
Bertone GB110 churns out 1,100 hp power and 1,100 Nm torque from the powertrain that runs on fuel developed from plastic waste.
The dual-tone cabin is sleek and highly digitalised, while it comes equipped with high-end materials.
The dual-tone cabin is sleek and highly digitalised, while it comes equipped with high-end materials.
The dual-tone cabin is sleek and highly digitalised, while it comes equipped with high-end materials.
The dual-tone cabin is sleek and highly digitalised, while it comes equipped with high-end materials.
First Published Date: 24 Dec 2022, 10:40 AM IST
TAGS: Bertone GB110 hypercar supercar sportscar
