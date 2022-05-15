In pics: 2023 Lexus UXh breaks cover, comes with two enhancement packages
2023 Lexus UXh comes as part of the brand's strategy to shift to greener and cleaner powertrain technology.
2023 Lexus UXh is the hybrid only version of the UX luxury crossover.
Lexus UXh comes as part of the brand's strategy to shift towards greener and cleaner powertrain technologies.
2023 Lexus UXh gets a large front grille flanked by sleek LED headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights.
Lexus Es
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 22.58 kmpl
₹56.55Lakhs*Onwards
Lexus Nx
2487 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 17.8 kmpl
₹64.9Lakhs*Onwards
Lexus Rx
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 16.55 kmpl
₹1.04Cr*Onwards
Lexus Ls
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 15.4 kmpl
₹1.91Cr*Onwards
Lexus Lc 500h
3456 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (CVT) | 14.8 kmpl
₹2.1Cr*Onwards
2023 Lexus UXh gets a sculpted visual appearance across the exterior with its rear profile getting sleek LED strip running the whole width of the SUV.
Inside the cabin, the biggest attraction is the large touchscreen infotainment system standing atop the centre console.
2023 Lexus UXh's pricing is yet to be revealed and market launch is expected to take place later this year.
First Published Date: 15 May 2022, 03:11 PM IST
