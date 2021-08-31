In pics: 2021 Tata Tigor EV all set to shine in electric car segment 9 Photos . Updated: 31 Aug 2021, 03:42 PM IST HT Auto Desk 1/9Tata Motors has officially launched Tigor EV in the Indian market at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh, going up to ₹13.14 lakh (ex showroom). (Tata Motors) 2/9Primarily used by fleet operators, the new Tigor EV 2021 will be available for personal buyers looking for an affordable battery-powered passenger car with a decent range. (Tata Motors) 3/9The EV will feature some new designs with projector head lights. The front grille and bumper design have been tweaked while the alloy wheels come with blue accents to underline the zero-emission character of the EV. (Tata Motors) 4/9With support from the Harman audio system, the Tigor EV will come with multiple speakers in the cabin. . (Tata Motors) 5/9The Tata Tigor EV will boast a seven-inch screen in the cabin while there are around 30 connected car features on offer. (Tata Motors) 6/9Tigor EV will also offer the user with sufficient space to keep his or her knick-knacks closer. (Tata Motors) 7/9The electric vehicle from Tata Motors will be capable to cover a distance of 306 km before needing a charge. Tigor EV comes with an IP67 rated 26 kWh lithium-ion battery pack combined with an electric motor. The electric powertrain generates 73.75 hp of power and 170 Nm of torque. 8/9Tigor EV will feature Ziptron technology that will enhance the performance of the vehicle. The new EV can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in 5.7 seconds. There are also two drive modes - Drive and Sports. (Tata Motors) 9/9Tata Tigor EV has also become the first ever electric vehicle (EV) tested by the Global NCAP, It has scored four stars in the latest crash tests for both adult and child occupants. (Tata Motors)