Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper adventure minivan gets pop-up tent, fridge, table

Hyundai Staria is available in both petrol and diesel options, but there is no all-electric variant.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2022, 01:11 PM
Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper comes with a host of features.
Hyundai has unveiled its Staria lounge camper adventure minivan that comes with a pop-up tent, air mattress, a 36-litre refrigerator, a sink and faucet set, a folding table, and built-in side shelves. The Hyundai Staria minivan was launched last year in Camper 4 and Camper 11 variants, depending on seats. It gets a cargo van and a 15-seat school bus variant as well. However, the new Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper has been designed to perform as an adventure minivan. It comes with a host of features ensuring a comfortable adventure trip.

(Also Read: Hyundai recalls 2019 Nexo models due to possible hydrogen fuel leak, fire risk)

The Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper offers several other customisation options to the buyers. The buyers can hook up a shower head to the back of the Staria Lounge Camper. There is a power socket to charge various devices. The massive tailgate can be kept open in summer. In an attempt to keep the bugs away, Hyundai offers a mosquito net with the vehicle. The interior of the Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper is capable of accomodating two-person easily.

The price of the Camper 11 is $40,000, while the Camper 4 comes priced at $55,400. However, Hyundai offers a host of features with the vehicle at an additional price. Adding those to the Staria Lounge Camper will increase the final retail price.

Hyundai Staria Lounge Camper is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. The engines for the vehicle include a 2.2-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder motor and a naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V6 petrol unit. The petrol engine can operate in LPG as well, claims the automaker. However, Hyundai doesn't offer the Staria Lounge Camper in electric variants. The automaker offers an all-wheel-drive (HTRAC) at an extra cost of $1,500.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2022, 12:56 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Staria
