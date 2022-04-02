HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Hyundai Sales Slip Further In March, Registers 14 Percent Drop

Hyundai sales slip further in March, registers 14 percent drop

Hyundai's popular models like Creta and Venue SUVs have long waiting periods, which is also affecting in sales, due to the ongoing chip crisis.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Apr 2022, 09:42 AM
Hyundai sales slip further in March, registers 14 percent drop.
Hyundai sales slip further in March, registers 14 percent drop.
Hyundai sales slip further in March, registers 14 percent drop.
Hyundai sales slip further in March, registers 14 percent drop.

Hyundai Motor continues to be the second largest carmaker in India, but just about. The carmaker's sales tally has been on a decline for the past few months. In March, the Korean car manufacturer registered a drop of 14 percent in sales compared to the same month last year. Hyundai sold 55,287 units last month, as it continues to struggle with ongoing chip shortage crisis like other carmakers.

Hyundai had sold 64,621 units back in March last year. However, considering month-on-month performance, there is a slimmer of hope for recovery. In February this year, Hyundai had sold 44,050 units, compared to 55,287 units last month, which is a jump of more than 25 percent.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
999 to 1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Scorpio (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Scorpio
2179 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 11.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

In February too, Hyundai witnessed a similar dip in sales. The carmaker sold 44,050 units in the domestic market in February, down from 51,600 sold in the same month in 2021.

Overall, the 2021-22 financial year has not been a disappointment for Hyundai. The Korean carmaker clocked total sales of 6,10,760 units. It is a marginal increase of around six percent over 5,75,877 units it sold during the 2020-21 financial year. While exports have increased by almost 25 percent for Hyundai during this period with 1,29,260 units, domestic sales have also seen a slim rise. Hyundai sold 4,81,500 cars to Indian customers in the last fiscal against 4,71,535 units in 2020-21.

Hyundai's struggle with chip crisis continues as waiting periods for its flagship cars keep extending. Creta and Venue SUVs, which form a huge part of its overall sales, have waiting period running into months. Alcazar, Hyundai's three-row SUV, has a lesser waiting period. Despite the popularity of its SUVs and hatchbacks, Hyundai has not been able to translate them in solid sales numbers due to the ongoing crisis.

Hyundai is expected to launch new cars this year. It is likely to drive in the facelift versions of both Creta and Venue this year, besides upgrading the Tucson SUV as well.

First Published Date: 02 Apr 2022, 09:42 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor Hyundai Creta Creta Hyundai Alcazar Alcazar Hyundai Venue Venue Hyundai i20 i20
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki Sierra is one of the cars that we would love to see coming back on Indian roads.
Tata Sierra to Maruti Suzuki Omni: Five iconic cars we want to see come back
An aerial view of the steel road in Surat. Photo courtesy Twitter/@CSIRCRRI
India's first-ever steel road opens for traffic, showcases sustainable model
Lotus Eletre supports fast charging option.
Lotus Eletre electric SUV makes debut as a 600hp silent monster
File photo used for representational purpose.
Mumbai to have Sunday Street treat from tomorrow. Know details
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 has been launched in India.
Triumph Tiger Sport 660 launched at 8.95 lakh

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp sells 4.50 lakh unit of two-wheelers in March
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.50 lakh unit of two-wheelers in March
Hyundai sales slip further in March, registers 14 percent drop
Hyundai sales slip further in March, registers 14 percent drop
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Petrol, diesel prices hiked today after a day's respite. Check new rates
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
Driving in CNG cars in Delhi NCR becomes more expensive: Check new rates
This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers
This city makes helmets mandatory for govt, semi-govt staffers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city